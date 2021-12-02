Student walkout in Cambridge is an urgent call to action on sexual assaults

I am a junior at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. On Tuesday, about 500 of my peers and I walked out of classes to protest both sexual assault on and around campus and what many students perceive as silence from our school administration when we report our assaults. We stood in freezing weather for more than two hours and listened to peers speak their pain, trauma, and anger from first being sexually assaulted and then not seeing an adequate response when submitting formal school incident reports.

I watched the microphone tremble in the hands of friends, lab partners, and neighbors as they talked about when it happened to them. One student detailed how a staff member told her outright that the school couldn’t ensure that she never had a class with the person she’d accused of assault. After each story, there was thunderous applause from students and teachers, many in tears.