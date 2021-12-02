Philip W. Johnston makes an interesting observation about the lack of deer in the Blue Hills, which in turn he uses as evidence that the deer population is not out of control (“Agency charged with protecting wildlife promotes killing it,” Letters, Nov. 30). However, if you come out to the suburbs, it’s easy to find both deer and evidence of their increasing damage and danger.

Could it be that the deer have discovered that the lush, cultivated vegetation of populated areas is easier and more appetizing picking than a naturally vegetated wilderness?