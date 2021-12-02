Shell to exit North Sea Cambo oil field project as uneconomic

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is putting its investment in a controversial North Sea oil field on hold because development of the project isn’t economically viable.

“After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays,” a Shell spokesperson said Thursday in a statement.

Shell’s exit is a big win for environmental groups. The U.K. oil field has been a flash point between the government and environmentalists who say it isn’t consistent with the nation’s goals to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Despite criticism, the company’s chief executive officer has publicly supported the field until recently, saying the development is needed while the U.K. still consumes oil and gas.