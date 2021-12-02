Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: NFHSNetwork.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Scituate — Herb Devine (14th season, 101-51); Duxbury — Matt Landolfi (first season, 12-1)

Scoring: Scituate — 38.8; Duxbury — 36.4

Defense: Scituate — 11.5; Duxbury — 13.6

The heavies up front: Scituate — Michael Sheskey (6 feet 2 inches, 285 pounds); Duxbury — Delby Lemieux (6-4, 260 pounds)

Stat check: Scituate senior Keegan Sullivan has 93 carries for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior QB Henry Gates is 107 for 176 (60.8 percent) for 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Eight of those touchdowns have gone to senior James Cannon. On defense, senior defensive end Shea Morley and senior linebacker Jack Thompson lead the way with 82 tackles apiece, Cannon is first with 4 interceptions, and Thompson has a team-high 4 sacks. The Sailors have 202 first downs, compared with 143 for their opponents. For Duxbury, senior wide receiver Brady Madigan has 38 catches for 780 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. The best game of his career came in Week 2, when he erupted for 184 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Dragons’ 27-26 triumph over Scituate. Junior quarterback Matt Festa is 137 for 222 (61.7 percent) for 2,268 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, along with 82 carries for 461 yards and 16 TDs. Senior linebacker Teddy Massingham is first in tackles with 65, Finn Carley has a team-high 3 sacks, and Campbell Pang has a team-high 3 interceptions. The Dragons have 169 first downs compared with 99 for their opponents.

The captains: Scituate – WR/DB Keegan Sullivan (Sr.), OL/DL Michael Sheskey (Sr.), OL/LB Jack Thompson (Sr.), RB/DB Andrew Bossey (Sr.); Duxbury – WR/CB Brady Madigan (Sr.), WR/QB Bowman Rhinesmith (Sr.), FS/RB Campbell Pang (Sr.), OL/DL Delby Lemieux (Sr.)

Advertisement

Seniors on roster: Scituate – 19; Duxbury – 20

Advertisement

Last Super Bowl appearance: Scituate – 2018; Duxbury – 2019

OUTLOOK

There aren’t many matchups in recent memory that are more even than this one. The Dragons eked out a 1-point win earlier this season, but that was in Week 2, and a lot has changed since then. What hasn’t changed is that both teams have continued to win and look awfully sharp doing it. It seemed possible after that early-season matchup that they’d be destined for a Super Bowl rematch, and that’s exactly how it’s unfolded.

PREDICTION

If Scituate can win the time of possession battle and use the clock to its advantage, that could go a long way against an explosive Duxbury offense that prides itself on quick strikes. If the Dragons are able to launch the ball downfield like they usually do, it may be hard for the Sailors to keep pace. Both teams have explosive playmakers, depth, and experience, and it could certainly go either direction. With the game on the line, Matt Festa and Brady Madigan have a knack for delivering in the clutch.

Duxbury 31, Scituate 28

The Scituate football team is averaging 38.8 points per game. BRIAN WOODS

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.