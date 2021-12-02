Where: Gillette Stadium

TV, Radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Ashland — Jim Kelliher (48th year, 301-198-8); Rockland — Nick Liquori (5th year, 39-12)

Scoring: Abington — 32 ppg; Rockland — 22.5 ppg

Defense: Abington — 15.6 ppg; Rockland— 11.2 ppg

The heavies up front: Abington — Josh Whitman (6-1, 255); Rockland — Mark Dalton (6-3, 285)

Stat check: Abington senior Drew Donovan has stood out as a versatile weapon in all three phases with 1,580 all-purpose yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 4 receiving touchdowns, 2 pick-6s, and 2 punt returns for a score. Senior Eddie Reilly has thrown for 1,760 yards and 17 touchdowns, 6 to senior Tommy Fanara. Junior Kurtis Lucas-Summers has a team-leading 12 touchdowns and 840 yards rushing, and fellow junior Isaiah Ricketson has been effective in spelling Lucas-Summers with 740 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rockland is a run-first team led by junior Jacob Coulstring (918 yards, 11 touchdowns despite missing two games). Senior Lucas Leander isn’t too far behind with 680 rushing yards and 6 scores. Senior quarterback PJ Celestino has thrown for 500 yards and 6 touchdowns, with Leander (450 yards, 5 TDs) the top target.

The captains: Abington — RB/LB Tommy Fanara (Sr.), QB/DB Eddie Reilly (Sr.), OL/LB Shea McClellan (Sr.); Rockland — QB/DB PJ Celestino (Sr.), RB/LB Lucas Leander (Sr.)

Seniors on the roster: Abington — 16; Rockland — 9

Last Bowl appearance: Abington — 2019; Rockland — 2000

OUTLOOK

It will be a high-powered offense for top-seeded Abington against a stifling defense for fourth-seeded Rockland in this all-South Shore League championship. The Bulldogs were the only team to hold the Green Wave to single digits all season in a 17-7 Rockland win Oct. 8. Jacob Coulstring and Lucas Leander rushed for more than 100 yards as the Bulldogs played keep away from Abington. The Green Wave’s playmakers Kurtis Lucas-Summers, Eddie Reilly, and Drew Donovan will need to get more involved.

PREDICTION

Rockland played spoiler when the Bulldogs went to Abington and beat the Green Wave in coach Jim Kelliher’s 500th game, but it’s hard to beat the same team twice in one season. Revenge, experience, and the prospect of back-to-back Super Bowl titles will power Abington to victory.

Abington 24, Rockland 21