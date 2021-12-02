“I’m like a kid on Christmas,” DiBiaso said moments after his Catholic Memorial team finished a perfect season with a 42-18 win over King Philip in the Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, finally getting over the hump after falling in the Division 1 championship game in 2018 and 2019.

So after leading Catholic Memorial to its first Super Bowl in 43 years, the legendary coach enjoyed opening the perfect present.

FOXBOROUGH — Even after winning 13 championships, John DiBiaso still feels butterflies like a kid on Christmas Eve the night before a Super Bowl appearance.

“We lost two straight Super Bowls so we knew we had to come back and win this one,” junior quarterback JC Petrongolo said. “We couldn’t lose three straight. I’m glad we did this with our teammates.”

The Knights finished off a 13-0 campaign with DiBiaso’s 14th championship. After a slow first half, CM simply proved too talented for a gritty KP squad, totaling 446 yards of offense.

“We experienced this at Everett and to bring it to CM and have these kids and the school experience it means a lot,” DiBiaso said. “I’m so happy for the kids.”

“It feels great,” said junior wide receiver Kole Osinubi, who scored three touchdowns. “I’ve never had this feeling before.”

Petrongolo led the way, tossing four touchdown passes on just seven completions, while running backs Carson Harwood (16 carries, 135 yards) and Datrell Jones (9 carries, 95 yards, TD) combined for 230 yards on the ground.

Petrongolo connected with Osinubi twice, including a 51-yard score in the second quarter that put CM ahead for the first time, and an 18-yard strike in the fourth quarter that gave the Scarlet Knights a three-score lead. In the final two minutes, Osinubipicked off KP quarterback Charlie Grant and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown that sealed the victory..

“He played amazing,” Petrongolo said of Osinubi, a transfer from Belmont Hill who finished with 69 receiving yards. “That was his best game of the year by far. He’s one of the best receivers in the state. He works so hard and he catches everything for me. He’s just a great receiver. He’s a quarterback’s friend.”

Added DiBiaso: “He stepped up at the biggest time. Big players make big plays in big games and he really stepped up today.”

KP (9-3) was the first team to hold CM scoreless in the first quarter and kept the game close into the fourth quarter behind 79 rushing yards and a touchdown from junior Rudy Gately.

“No one gave us a chance coming into this game,” Gately said. “Obviously an amazing team, just a battle out here. We showed a lot of toughness with our team, I’m just happy we got to play that game here with our seniors. It’s sad to end it this way, but a great game.”

Twice the Warriors scored only to see CM answer in less than a minute.

“When you try to get into matching them — that’s not our game in the second half there when it got away from us,” said KP coach Brian Lee. “They didn’t make a mistake and they can just ‘boom,’ ‘boom,’ that’s what they do to everybody.”







