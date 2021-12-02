Four Revolution players are named to MLS’s Best XI team

The Revolution’s season ended on a down note as they were eliminated from the playoffs in one game. But they proved to be MLS’s best team during the regular season, and they had four players named to the MLS Best XI team Thursday.

Matt Turner became the first Revolution goalkeeper named to the team in the league’s 26th season, joined by forward Gustavo Bou and midfielders Tajon Buchanan and Carles Gil.

Turner, 27, has been with the Revolution since 2016 but did not become a regular until 2018, and is now a starting candidate for the US in World Cup qualifying.