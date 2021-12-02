Four Revolution players are named to MLS’s Best XI team

The Revolution’s season ended on a down note as they were eliminated from the playoffs in one game. But they proved to be MLS’s best team during the regular season, and they had four players named to the MLS Best XI team Thursday.
Matt Turner became the first Revolution goalkeeper named to the team in the league’s 26th season, joined by forward Gustavo Bou and midfielders Tajon Buchanan and Carles Gil.
Turner, 27, has been with the Revolution since 2016 but did not become a regular until 2018, and is now a starting candidate for the US in World Cup qualifying.
Bou finished tied for ninth in the league with 15 goals and is tied for 10th on the Revolution all-time list with 29. Buchanan, the first Canadian named to the Best XI since Portland’s Will Johnson in 2013, totaled 8 goals, plus one in the playoff game the Revolution lost to New York City on penalty kicks. Gil led the league with 18 assists and is a finalist for the MVP award.
The Revolution set a team record for Best XI players, bettering the mark of three (Clint Dempsey, Shalrie Joseph, Taylor Twellman) set in 2005.
The Best XI included two other US-born players: Atlanta defender Miles Robinson of Arlington and Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman. There were four other South Americans besides Bou (Argentina): New York City forward Valentin Castellanos (Argentina), and Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), a forward, Yeimar Gomez (Colombia), a defender, and Joao Paulo (Brazil), a midfielder. The only Europeans on the team were Gil (Spain) and Nashville midfielder Hani Mukhtar (Germany).