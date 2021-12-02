The victory, improving the Bruins to 12-8-0, came with a price: the loss of Jakub Zboril, the young defenseman who has played well the last 2-3 weeks.

The win came 48 hours after a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on home ice, the Bruins’ most listless effort of the season.

NASHVILLE — Their game better and sharper across the board, the Bruins erased the Predators, 2-0, Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena, paced by goals from Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo, and the airtight goaltending of Jeremy Swayman (42 saves).

Early in the second period, Zboril had to be helped off the ice after his right leg was injured following a heavy hit along the right wing wall by Predators winger Tanner Jeannot, a former Western Leaguer signed three years ago as an undrafted free agent.

Advertisement

Zboril was lost for the final 35:14 of regulation play, forcing acting coach Joe Sacco to pile up the minutes on his remaining five blueliners. It is highly unlikely he’ll be back in time for Saturday’s game at the Garden vs. Tampa Bay. Connor Clifton, the lone reserve on the roster right now, is the only choice to fill his spot.

It was the Bruins first shutout victory this season.

DeBrusk, with only one goal since Oct. 24, struck for his fourth of the season on a power play with 5:22 to go before the first break,

Trailing the play on the left side, DeBrusk walked into a pinpoint cross-slot feed by ex-Predator Craig Smith and nailed a sizzling wrister to the top left corner, short side on Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.

The Bruins finished with a 15-12 shot edge over the opening 20:00, which included a 9-1 edge over the final 7:21, beginning with the power play that came their way when left winger Yakov Trenin crosschecked Zboril.

Advertisement

The first-period effort far surpassed what the Bruins showed two nights earlier in their 2-1 loss at home vs. the Red Wings. Passes were sharper. Shots were sharper.

Not even one minute into the action, Erik Haula, converted from center to left wing, rang a backhander off the crossbar as he skated across the top of the crease. With 5:35 gone, Dave Pastrnak dinged a post with his one-time slapper from the right circle on a sharp dish by Taylor Hall.

DeBrusk was one of four forwards, backed by lone point man Matt Grzelcyk, employed on the No. 1 PP unit. Coach Joe Sacco also used Haula, Charlie Coyle and Smith as the second unit’s attackers.

“What a shot by Jake,” Coyle told Judd Sirott, 98.5′s play-by-play man, during the first intermission. “A big goal to get us going.”

During a break in play with 7:34 gone in the first, the crowd was treated to a video highlight reel of Smith’s years here. It was Smith’s first visit home since leaving here in the summer of 2020 to sign as an unrestricted free agent with the Bruins.

The Bruins needed only 30 seconds of the second to boost their lead to 2-0, Brandon Carlo cashing in with a slapper from high in the right wing circle. Haula, another former Predator, picked up the primary assist, but the entire play was made by a stout forecheck by Charlie Coyle on the rear wall. His work ultimately led to Haula making the pass that set up Carlo, and Carlo’s shot was helped an effective screen set up at the top of the crease by Smith.

Advertisement

“The screen by Smitty was awesome,” acknowledged Carlo, who picked up his second goal of the season.

Through 40 minutes, Bruins goalie Swayman was a perfect 26 for 26 on saves. It was the type of performance in net the Bruins have been looking for over the first quarter of the season. He tracked shots, made clean saves without big rebounds, and came up with some of his best stops soon after the Bruins put their goals on the board.

Zboril exited the action at 4:46 of the second, slammed hard into the right wall on a heavy, clean hit by winger Tanner Jeannot. Zbroil handled the hit well enough, but appeared to wrench his right knee or ankle as hit the ice.

Team captain Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall ultimately helped Zboril get back on his feet and helped him across the ice to the bench. Zboril clearly avoided keeping weight off the leg as he made his way off the ice. The Bruins offered no immediate word regarding his injury.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.