Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The Bucks announced Lopez had back surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. Team officials didn’t provide a timetable for his eventual return but said “Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.” Lopez played 28 minutes and had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets, but the 7-footer hasn’t played since. The 33-year-old center is in his fourth season with the Bucks and 14th season overall. Bobby Portis has been filling Lopez’s spot in the starting lineup and has averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. The Bucks also signed DeMarcus Cousins this week to add some frontcourt depth.

LeBron James was cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The league said Thursday James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. James got an initial positive test from a sample collected Monday. The sample was retested twice, producing one positive and one negative result. James underwent additional testing Tuesday, but those tests returned one negative result and one clinically inconclusive result, according to the league. James subsequently had two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, meeting the criteria necessary to return to play. James said earlier in the season that he is vaccinated. A clear positive test likely would have kept James away for 10 days or more. James has missed 12 of the Lakers’ 23 games this season, with 10 due to injuries. He also missed one game while serving the first suspension of his 19-year NBA career for an altercation with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart .

The San Diego Padres and righthander Nick Martinez were close to an agreement but didn’t get it completed before the owners locked out the players Wednesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. The person said the two sides could revisit a deal once there is a new collective bargaining agreement, but that Martinez remains a free agent. Reports surfaced Wednesday that Martinez and the Padres had agreed to a $20 million, four-year contract. Martinez had a 1.62 ERA for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan. He spent the last four seasons in Japan, pitching first for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the SoftBank Hawks. He was drafted by Texas in 2011 and pitched for the Rangers from 2014-17. Padres general manager A.J. Preller worked in the Rangers’ front office before he was hired by San Diego in August 2014 . . . Don Demeter, touted as a star of the future as the replacement for future Hall of Famer Duke Snider after propelling the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Championship in 1959 in six games over the Chicago White Sox, died of unknown causes Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 86. Obituary, C12.

The Buffalo Sabres addressed their suddenly thin depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban, a former first-round pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2012 draft, in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The move became necessary when goaltender Dustin Tokarski was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to join the Sabres for their game at Florida. The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, 28, the younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five games this season with Rockford, Chicago’s AHL affiliate. The struggling Sabres were already without starter Craig Anderson, who has missed 12 games with an upper-body injury. Tokarski is 3-4-2 since Anderson got hurt, while Aaron Dell is 0-4 and has allowed 15 goals in five appearances since being called up from the minors.

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced his resignation in a stunning move following six seasons with the Cavaliers, including four bowl appearances in the last five years. Mendenhall did not specify his reasons for the decision that comes on the heels of a 6-6 record in the regular season, indicating he would be stepping down after Virginia plays in its bowl. The Cavaliers will learn their bowl destination Sunday. Mendenhall was visibly shaken in his most recent media address in the wake of the Cavaliers’ 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday at Scott Stadium. It was the Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive loss . . . The NCAA football oversight committee approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, increasing the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the canceled Redbox Bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season . . . UConn men’s soccer coach Ray Reid announced he is retiring after 33 years as a head coach, 25 of them with the Huskies. Reid, 61, ends his career with a record of 457-149-78 and four national championships. Those include the 2000 NCAA Division I title at UConn, and the 1990, 1992, and 1995 NCAA Division II championships at Southern Connecticut, where he coached from 1989-1996.

The International Olympic Committee said it had held a second video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, trying anew to deflect criticism of its light-touch approach to China only months before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As with an earlier call with Peng on Nov. 21, the IOC did not release video or a transcript of the call, nor did it say how Wednesday’s call was arranged or specify who took part. The latest video call, which the IOC said took place Wednesday, came on the same day the WTA Tour, the women’s professional tennis tour, announced it would suspend all of its events in China, including Hong Kong, until the Chinese government took several measures. The previous call included the IOC’s president, Thomas Bach, but also an IOC member from China. Peng, 35, disappeared from public view more than a month ago after she accused Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China, of sexual assault. Her disappearance, China’s efforts to censor any mention of her allegations and its sometimes clumsy efforts to suggest she had retracted her claims have only intensified concerns about her safety with tennis officials, fellow athletes and human rights groups . . . Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won a World Cup men’s super-G race in Beaver Creek, Colo. It’s the second victory of the young season for the 24-year-old Odermatt, who captured a giant slalom race in Austria in October. The real surprise on a warm day at Beaver Creek was the performance of Canadian Broderick Thompson, 27, who recorded his first-ever World Cup podium finish. The 35th racer on the course, Thompson found a fast line to wind up third and knock Germany’s Andreas Sander off the podium . . . Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals with a double that secured Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new team triumph from the stands. Minutes afterward, Michael Carrick announced he was leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club’s interim manager. . . . Nico Estévez was hired to coach FC Dallas, joining the MLS team after serving as an assistant for the US men’s national team since 2019. The 41-year-old Estévez has coached at different levels for more than 22 years. That includes stints in Spain’s La Liga and previously in Major League Soccer as an assistant from 2017-18 for the Columbus Crew . . . NASCAR fans voted Chase Elliott most popular driver for the fourth consecutive year. Elliott was both the reigning Cup champion and most popular driver this season, but was ultimately beaten by new Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the Cup title.

