“I’m excited for our team,” said Springfield coach Valdamar Brower, a former All-American at UMass Amherst.

Springfield (10-2), which won Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019, moved up this season under the new alignment, and became the only public school other than Everett to win a D1 title since the MIAA moved to playoff format in 2013.

FOXBOROUGH — Playing in a new division, in a new statewide format, Springfield Central proved it can be a championship-caliber program at any level by defeating Central Catholic, 22-15, in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

“I’m from Northampton, I played at UMass Amherst, and now I live in Springfield. So I’m all ‘413.’ I’m excited to represent the area, and I want to keep the area growing and represent Western Mass. all day.”

Tykarryon Daniels makes a catch in the end zone that proved to be the winning touchdown for Springfield Central for a 22-8 first-half lead over Central Catholic in the Division 1 Super Bowl. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Central Catholic (11-2) topped Springfield, 67-52, in a shootout to open the season, but both defenses showed their growth in the rematch.

Springfield’s defensive line, led by juniors Bryce Gentry-Warrick and Josiah Griffin, controlled the line of scrimmage all night, forcing Merrimack Valley Conference MVP Ayden Pereira (12-for-24, 143 passing yards, 2 TD, INT) to scramble and ad-lib in an effort to make plays.

Pereira torched the Golden Eagles for 610 total yards and 10 touchdowns on Sept. 10, but his Raiders could only convert 4 of 10 third downs with his teammates combining for just 44 rushing yards on 12 carries.

“We were prepared since Week One,” said Gentry-Warrick, who accounted for three tackles for loss. “Like Coach [Brower] says, we don’t practice to be somebody, we practice to beat everybody. That was our mentality coming into the game, and we executed.”

Springfield’s offense impressed early thanks to hard-nosed running by junior Tariq Thomas (27 carries, 167 yards, TD). Junior quarterback William “Pop” Watson (12-for-24, 187 yards, TD) opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal and provided several clutch throws on third and fourth down to spot the Golden Eagles a 22-8 lead.

Trailing 22-8 at halftime, Pereira came out in the second half and tossed a 35-yard strike to Justice McGrail, ran for a 33-yard gain, and scrambled away from the rush to find Ty Cannistraro (4 receptions, 47 yards, 2 TDs) for his second touchdown of the night to make it a one-score game.

But despite a rash of penalties (15 infractions totaling 138 yards), the Golden Eagles were able to string together a 10-minute, clock-killing drive in the fourth quarter with Thomas battling through injury to keep the chains moving.

Springfield Central's Tariq Thomas, who carried 27 times for 167 yards, refused to let one Central Catholic defender take him down. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Tariq Thomas, that’s my little cousin,” said Watson. “I told him, ‘You have the city on your back. Let’s go. This is all going to be on you.’ That young man, I love him to death.”

Central Catholic regained possession with 1:01 remaining at their own 19-yard line, but Springfield senior wide receiver Joseph Griffin stepped in at safety and came up with a game-sealing interception to secure the three-peat.

“Both teams played better defense than the first game,” said Chuck Adamopoulos.

“It was a good hard game. We just didn’t get off the field when we needed to at the end. But my kids were awesome this year, and I’m proud of them. We lost to a really good team tonight.”