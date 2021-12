What: FCS Playoffs, Second Round.

Holy Cross (10-2) at Villanova (9-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Villanova Stadium (Villanova, PA)

Coaches: Holy Cross — Bob Chesney (4th season, 25-15); Villanova — Mark Ferrante (5th season, 30-20).

Scoring: Holy Cross — 33.58; Villanova — 31.73

Defense: Holy Cross — 18.25; Villanova — 15.09

Players to Watch: Holy Cross — quarterback Matthew Sluka (97-173, 1343 yards, 11 TDs, 144 carries, 762 yards, 13 TDs); running back Peter Oliver (140 carries, 741 yards, 4 TDs); linebacker Jacob Dobbs (130 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks); linebacker Liam Anderson (75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks).

Villanova — running back Justin Covington (104 carries, 673 yards, 4 TDs); wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle (34 catches, 698 yards, 7 TDs); linebacker Forrest Rhyne (110 tackles, 2.5 sacks); defensive back Christian Benford (36 tackles, 7 interceptions, 16 pass break ups).