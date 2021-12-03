Even with the Pops’ return, there were still concessions to a world that hasn’t yet defeated COVID-19. There were no physical programs (replaced with a QR code to scan), and the masks required of the audience were also seen on the members of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus (and their flagpole monkey). More subtle was the unmentioned absence of the traditional audience sing-along, omitted to limit opportunities for airborne transmission.

“Good evening, friends, and welcome back to the Holiday Pops.” Simple words from Keith Lockhart that could’ve been spoken on any typical opening night, but this was no typical opening night. Thanks to a pandemic that nixed one concert season entirely and turned several others virtual, Thursday marked the first time that the Boston Pops performed live in front of an audience in its Symphony Hall home in two years. The orchestra opened the night and the season with Adrianus Valerius’s holiday fanfare “We Gather Together,” a title that was clearly chosen purposefully.

But all of that created greater problems on paper than it did in practice. The masks made the “Hallelujah” chorus more deep and rich than overwhelming, while the carol medley “A Christmas Festival” encompassed the soft and lithe strings of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to a clattering “O Come, All Ye Faithful” that was practically a can-can.

Keith Lockhart conducts the first Holiday Pops concert of the 2021 season at Symphony Hall Thursday, against a backdrop of artwork by Ashley Bryan. Winslow Townson

Diversity and inclusivity marked most of the remainder of the first half, with Mexican, African-American, and Jewish holiday-music spotlights unspooling in sequence. Silvino Jaramillo’s two pieces drew on the music of his country, with guitarrón-mimicking basses and mariachi rhythms and melodies playing out on shakers and horns. Meanwhile, “The Good News Voyage” offered three distinct modes of Black music, from joyous African harmonies to echoes of “What’s Going On” and Philly soul to upbeat gospel. And the klezmer melodicism amidst the wild romping of “Of Lights, Nights and Brass” inserted hints of sadness even in the midst of raucous celebration, very Jewish.

With a slippery alto saxophone solo by Mike Monaghan, the big-band swing of “Happy Holiday” set the tone for the jazzier, more boisterous secular focus of the concert’s second half. Duke Ellington’s appealing “Nutcracker” interpolations put blue accents on familiar notes, adding a tiptoeing bassline to the prowling “Sugar Rum Cherry.” A swinging “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” brought the (masked) big man himself to banter with Lockhart, who blanched every time Santa talked of “spreading” Christmas cheer.

More Pops classics followed, including “The Twelve Days Of Christmas” — silly, clever, irreverent, sharp, and just plain fun as ever — and the bucolic, frictionless whooshing of “Sleigh Ride.” If, like the men of “A Soldier’s Carol: The Christmas Truce Of 1914,” people are finally climbing out of their own foxholes, then the Pops is happy to be there, ready to celebrate with them at last.

HOLIDAY POPS

At: Symphony Hall, Thursday. Continues through Dec. 24.