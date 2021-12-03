Back in August, GBH News announced that “Beat the Press” had been canceled. The show, created and hosted by Emily Rooney, had been on the air since 1998, with panelists analyzing the media coverage of news events. Like many of the readers I heard from about the cancellation, I was disappointed.

This week, the local PBS station announced a plan for the time slot that has some promise. The Friday at 7 p.m. slot will be filled by “Talking Politics,” beginning this week. Hosted by Adam Reilly, the new show will be panel-based, with GBH News’ City Hall reporter Saraya Wintersmith, State House bureau reporter Mike Deehan, and politics editor Peter Kadzis on board as “key contributors,” according to GBH’s release. It’s an extension of sorts of “Boston’s Race Into History,” the GBH pop-up show that focused on the 2021 Boston mayoral race.

“In each week’s half-hour episode,” the release says, “‘Talking Politics’ will take a broader look at state and local politics and their impact on the issues that matter. The series will investigate a wide range of political developments across the Commonwealth including the unfolding gubernatorial race, the new leadership in place in key Massachusetts cities, and the administration of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.”

