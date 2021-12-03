Whiteness is a slippery subject, especially for a white artist; it has invisible ties to ego, security, and place in the world. The metaphors in Tabb’s sculptures and wall works don’t always land, in part because her theme is the very water she swims in. The fallen figure in “Dismantling My Own Monuments” is modeled on Tabb’s own torso. Toppling privilege will never be that easy.

Caron Tabb’s thorny exhibition “Humanity Is Not a Spectator Sport” at Beacon Gallery grapples with whiteness. As a white, Jewish, Israeli American born in 1965 in apartheid-era South Africa, she has many perspectives on race, privilege, and injustice. The first piece inside the door, “White!” is Tabb’s birth certificate, issued in Johannesburg, identifying her as white.

The less sweeping works have more traction. Tabb grounds many pieces in Jewish ritual objects that are already vessels filled with meaning. Pieces such as a charred mezuzah in “Psalms 34:15 – Seek Peace and Pursue It” and pierced, cut shofars — ram’s horns blown during Rosh Hashanah and at the end of Yom Kippur — in “The Sound of Silence; Tekkiah, Shevarim, Teruah,” lovingly convey the ethereal bonds of spirit, individual, and community.

Feeling isolated and distraught early in the pandemic, Tabb solicited scraps of fabrics from friends around the world. They sent stories, too, of a grandmother’s nightcap, of a deceased child’s sock. “Fabric of Humanity — Repairing My World” is filled with hope and threads of connection, to others and to the past.

And her “Justice Vessels” make giving into a sacred rite; “Tzedakah Box for Tina” honors Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry, who lost her 15-year-old son to a stray bullet in Dorchester in 1993 and went on to found the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in his name. The box rises like a phoenix from a nest of scorched branches, grace springing from pain and grief.

Tabb also offers wall space to artists of color in a mini-exhibition called “What Now; Making Space.” Metal artist Kamil Peters’s “OGUN” is a bold, abstracted mask; Ogun is the Yoruba orisha of iron and war. Its strength and clarity sings, claiming identity in contrast to Tabb’s work, which struggles, understandably, to atone for it.

