In just a few months, a European-inspired “town square” will open in on the lower floors of a luxury condo complex in the Seaport.

WS Development on Friday unveiled The Superette, a 125,000-square-foot retail space it expects to open by spring or summer 2022. It’ll house 40 stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues on the first two levels of the Echelon Seaport.

Spanning an entire city block along Seaport Blvd., the retail development is centered around an outdoor piazza with public seating and a tree canopy.