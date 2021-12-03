In just a few months, a European-inspired “town square” will open in on the lower floors of a luxury condo complex in the Seaport.
WS Development on Friday unveiled The Superette, a 125,000-square-foot retail space it expects to open by spring or summer 2022. It’ll house 40 stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues on the first two levels of the Echelon Seaport.
Spanning an entire city block along Seaport Blvd., the retail development is centered around an outdoor piazza with public seating and a tree canopy.
The Suprette will be a “human scaled, public ‘town square,’” said Elie Gamburg, principal of the design firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, in a statement. (Its New York office designed the space.) “The buildings present a diverse arrangement of carefully crafted, intimately sized elements composed of the highest quality materials and designed to activate the public realm and create an exciting place for all.”
Tenants will include clothing boutiques (Rag & Bone, Alo Yoga, Vince, Scotch & Soda, Daniel Cremieux and, Mack Weldon), perfumer Le Labo, and the custom framing shop, Frambridge. Also, expect a full-service salon from Seaport Barbers, a luxury electric vehicle shop from Lucid, a speakeasy cocktail bar, and an indoor mini-golf arena dubbed Puttshack.
A complete list of retail and dining tenants will be announced in the coming months.
Chestnut Hill-based WS Development manages the street-level retail across the 23-acre Seaport Square complex, with more than one million square feet of retail space planned there in total. Echelon Seaport is part of that broader development and was finished in early 2020 with 1.33 million square feet of mostly residential space, including 717 condos and apartments.
