During a period of volatility triggered by the emergence of the Omicron variant, investors dumped European stocks to the benefit of US peers, maintaining one of the main themes of this year’s market rally.

The region’s equity funds experienced $2.8 billion outflows in the week through Dec. 1, the most since October 2020, Bank of America Corp. strategists said, citing EPFR Global data. By contrast, their U.S. counterparts had the largest inflows in four weeks at $10.2 billion.

The flows are borne out by market movements. The MSCI Europe Index has fallen about 5% since a record high on Nov. 17, double the drop of the S&P 500 over the same period.