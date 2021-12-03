But the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent in October, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

Employers added 210,000 jobs in November, the US Labor Department said Friday . That fell far short of economists’ forecasts, and was the weakest number since last December, when payrolls shrank.

“Weird jobs numbers,” tweeted Jason Furman, a Harvard Kennedy School professor and a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The monthly jobs report is made up of two surveys: one of employers and the other of households. Sometimes the results appear contradictory, as they do — at least at first blush — for November.

Advertisement

The Labor Department wraps up its surveys in the middle of the month, so it’s important to note that while hiring may have been constrained yet again by the rise in COVID cases, these numbers wouldn’t reflect the very recent worries caused by the Omicron variant.

Emerging from the report’s crosscurrents: The economy appears to continue to move forward — albeit with the fits and starts we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. The wildcard, of course, is Omicron, and whether it proves to be as disruptive to commerce as its predecessor, Delta, was during the summer.

“When you step back, it’s a pretty solid report,” said Chris Varvares, co-head of US economics at IHS Markit.

First, the disappointing increase in payrolls isn’t as bad as it looks. The Labor Department revised the October gain up by 82,000. Over the two months, employers added an average of 412,000 jobs, which in pre-pandemic days would be considered healthy.

Second, the household survey yielded a blockbuster number: The ranks of the employed rose by 1.1 million. The labor force grew by 594,000 workers, and the labor force participation rate — the percentage of the adult population working or looking for a job — edged up to 61.8 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Advertisement

All this suggests that the supply of workers, which has been holding back job gains, is improving.

And third, wages continued to rise. Average hourly wages for all private sector employees rose 4.8 percent over last November, down by 0.1 percentage point from the October rate.

While the news appears to be good for workers, investors reacted by extending the past week’s sell-off in stocks. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.3 percent as of 10:15 a.m., after initially rising. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was little changed at 1.44 percent.

Wall Street, at the moment, is betting that the big miss on the payrolls number won’t be enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from seeking to cool inflation by withdrawing money from the financial system through a process known as tapering.

“The probability of an accelerated taper is going up,” Thomas Costerg, senior US economist at Pictet Wealth Management, told Bloomberg. “The Fed can’t ignore the unemployment rate falling to a mere 4.2 percent.”





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.