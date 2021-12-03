“This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” the 47-year-old progressive lawmaker tweeted Friday morning. “Whomever ‘borrowed’ my #MariahCare Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked.”

Representative Ayanna Pressley made an A-list connection Friday after she revealed that one of her beloved records — a Christmas LP by five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey— had mysteriously gone missing.

Moments later, she acknowledged the typo in her hashtag, adding “Y’all got me so heated I’m posting typos #MariahCarey.”

It’s unclear whether Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’ Seventh Congressional District, meant Carey’s 1994 multiplatinum album, “Merry Christmas,” or her 2010 follow-up, “Merry Christmas II You.” Either way, it’s clear Pressley was none too pleased about the disappearance.

But it wasn’t long before the Queen of Christmas responded, vowing to replace the album herself. “I’ll send you a new one!!” Carey tweeted back, with laughing and heart emojis.

Pressley couldn’t believe it. “Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi?” Pressley wrote back, referencing the singer’s nickname.

This isn’t the first time that Pressley has expressed her love for Carey’s classic holiday tunes. On Christmas Eve in 2012, Pressley, then a Boston City Councilor, tweeted “Hands down, whether you’re a Mariah Carey fan or not, her Christmas CD from back in the day remains a classic.”

Four years later, Pressley once again rang in the season with Carey’s hit album — but this time, it was a CD, not a record. “When after searching 4 what seems like forever, you finally find your Mariah Carey Christmas CD #alliwant4christmas,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a gif of a grooving Michelle Obama.

If you’ve heard “All I Want For Christmas Is You” just one too many times, but still love hearing Carey’s luscious vocals around this time of year, you’re in luck. Today, Apple TV+ releases “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” a holiday special featuring Carey with musical guests Khalid and Kirk Franklin (who all recently collaborated on the song “Fall in Love at Christmas”), so you’ll be able to get your Carey Christmas fix. Maybe even Pressley will tune in.

