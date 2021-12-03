Betts, who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, had many of his teammates in attendance for the big day, including Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, Kenley Jansen, and Joe Kelly, according to an Instagram post shared by Kourtney Turner, Justin Turner’s wife.

The former Red Sox right fielder and five-time All Star tied the knot this week with his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Hammonds. The couple made it official in an oceanside ceremony on Wednesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., according to multiple reports.

“Did we have fun? You Betts believe it,” Kourtney Turner wrote in the post.

Betts, 29, and Hammonds have been dating for 15 years and were high school sweethearts, according to WEEI. The couple announced their engagement in January 2021, according to an Instagram post from Betts. Their daughter, Kynlee, was also in attendance for the wedding, according to the New York Post.

Betts sported a sharp green tuxedo with a black tie and loafers, while Hammonds walked down the aisle in an elegant strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, according to photos and videos shared by the Post.

Rapper Nelly and Titans running back Eddie George also attended the festivities, according to TMZ.

Betts played for the Red Sox from 2014 to 2019, and was traded to the Dodgers in February 2020. He later signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the team, with a $65 million signing bonus.

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 — the team’s first championship in 32 years. The Dodgers made it to the World Series in 2021 as well, but fell to the Atlanta Braves in Game 6.

