Note from Meredith: When this letter first ran on Boston.com and was posted on social media, it provoked a rousing discussion about transportation accessibility (and the Red Line-Blue Line connector). For this column, most reader comments are from Boston.com ; others are from Twitter — including the last of the bunch.

Q. I am in my 20s but newish to dating in Boston, and the pandemic definitely hasn’t helped much. I started dating someone a little while back and it’s been going fine. I live in Cambridge and they’ve been living downtown, so that has been working well for us, both being on the Red Line. This person, however, is thinking about moving to East Boston. I know it’s not really “long-distance” (which I’m familiar with) but I have started to worry about the prospect of having to travel a distance. All of my friends who were in different transportation areas of Boston either have moved to be closer to partners or split up. I don’t know if I am just worrying or if this is actually a real concern. I want to know if you or your readers have had luck with relationships that are in challenging transportation navigating situations.

CONFUSED IN CAMBRIDGE

A. Wow. You’re really a New England person if Cambridge to East Boston seems like long-distance.

I mean, I get it. I have a friend who lives in Charlestown and I always thought that getting to her place would be some sort of epic “Lord of the Rings” journey, and then, one day, we hopped on a ferry from work and I was like, “Huh. I could have walked here.”

The neighborhoods you don’t know can seem so far away, but in Boston, they’re usually pretty close.

Longer commutes are annoying, but this one isn’t that big. It’s not Brooklyn to the Upper West Side, or even South Shore to North. It’s Red to Orange to Blue. Not even an hour, and possibly half that. You can listen to a podcast along the way (hint, hint).

Also, have you ever been on one of the new Orange Line cars? It’s exhilarating! I got on one the other day and I didn’t want the commute to end. It made me feel like good things can happen in the world. Maybe.

The point is, if this relationship continues to go well, it might mean that you’ll spend more hours or days with each other in a row (at one place or the other), or that yes, one of you eventually moves to be closer. Or maybe the commute will begin to feel like nothing and it won’t even matter.

I do wonder why you’re worrying about distance before this person has even settled on a new location. My guess is that you’re stressed because this relationship has been nice. Maybe you fear that if anything changes, it’ll fall apart. Try not to go there in your brain. Like a stalled Red Line train, that kind of thinking won’t get you anywhere.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You have to change trains ... twice. Many people do that EVERY DAY just to get to and from work. Do you not go anywhere if it’s not easily accessible from the Red Line?

COMMENTER7293





There is such a thing as transferring to a different train lane. Hello Government Center and Blue Line. Most people have to transfer train lines for work, for fun, to shop, etc. I really don’t get the issue. Life isn’t one train line.

– BKLYNMOM





Oh, honey. You need to watch the movie “Next Stop Wonderland.” East Boston is awesome, by the way.

MARYORRHODA





Why do I get the sense that you’re [upset] he didn’t choose to be closer to you?

PENSEUSE





If you really and truly would break up with someone over them changing to the Blue Line, you’re not that into them. If you’re overly concerned about your friends’ experiences that you think the same thing will happen to you, perhaps you’re too emotionally immature to be in a relationship. I was in a true long-distance relationship years ago — different time zones, even. (We eventually got married.) So no, I don’t have a lot of empathy for someone fretting over a different T line.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





I wonder if the real issue is that you’re not getting to go see the places they’re considering. You could reasonably be less worried about the actual distance or time than the fact that you’ve never made the trip.

IABERVON





As someone who lives in East Boston — it’s just too far.

@CHERYLFORAVON via Twitter





As someone that did this with someone in Davis Square when I lived up Orient Heights (!!), you’ll be fine. The walk from Bowdoin to MGH isn’t bad and also has plenty of good restaurants to grab a bite or a drink.

@BJFOUNTAIN via Twitter





I feel like if you really love this person you would suck it up and ride the Orange Line a single stop from DTX to State, but that’s just me. Not to say we don’t need the Red-Blue connector.

@NOAHRSILVA2 via Twitter





I went through this years ago with my now husband. We were dating at the time and lived a street apart from each other before I moved to Belmont and he moved to Somerville. I think that was 20 years ago and we are now married with two teenagers. :)

@LGURGONE via Twitter





When I first moved to Somerville I tried dating someone who lived in JP, and we would take a train then a bus to see each other. It didn’t last more than a month.

@LCOMMATHOUGHTS via Twitter





Push, together, to get the Red-Blue Connector built and live happily ever after.

@BIOTURBONICK via Twitter





From a daily Orange Line rider — the T is a good time to catch up on reading (or tweets). We’re working hard on the Red-Blue connector. In the meantime, consider moving to East Boston too! Boston would love to have you.

@WUTRAIN via Twitter (A.K.A. MAYOR MICHELLE WU)

