LOT SIZE 0.31 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $370,000 in 2017

PROS Nestled on a large, woodsy lot a mile from Memorial Park Beach on Lake Massapoag, this 1945 Cape has hardwood floors and a two-year-old roof. Left of the entryway, the living room has a brick fireplace. The dining room is open to the tiled kitchen with granite counters, Shaker-style cabinets, and a breakfast nook. The wood deck off the kitchen overlooks the yard and wraparound driveway. A bedroom and bath to the right of the entry hall round out the first floor. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and private bath. The basement features a finished den, laundry room, and access to a rear-facing garage.

CONS Some dated bathroom fixtures; located on a busy road.

One of the three bedrooms in this Sharon home. Handout

CJ Lee, Redfin, 857-210-6559, instagram.com/cjleerealestate

$529,000

3 BENNETT STREET / NATICK

3 BENNETT STREET / NATICK Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,096

LOT SIZE 0.11 acres

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $460,000 in 2019

PROS This 1880 Colonial is near Natick Common and the shops, restaurants, library, and commuter rail in Natick Center. Enter from the wraparound porch, and find an open living and dining room with new hardwood floors to the left. The updated kitchen features gray granite counters, Shaker cabinets, and a laundry closet. There’s a renovated bath nearby, and the sliders off the dining room lead to a deck, patio, and fenced L-shaped yard with a pair of tall Norway spruces. On the second floor, a carpeted hallway with a skylight connects the two bedrooms—one with carpet, one with original wide plank floors—with an oversized bath. CONS The newer driveway is shared; the basement has a dirt floor.

The kitchen in this Natick home. Handout

Better Home Team, Coldwell Banker, 617-468-3940, betterhome.boston

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.