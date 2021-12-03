Firefighters arrived at 1063 Washington St. shortly before 6 p.m., but were quickly ordered out of the building as the smoke grew, the tweets said.

Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a home under construction in Dorchester Friday night, the scorching heat and heavy smoke forcing fire crews to extinguish the flames from outside the building, the fire department wrote in a series of tweets .

Boston firefighters working to extinguish an unoccupied building that caught fire in Dorchester Friday night.

Fire crews took an “aggressive approach” to the flames from the outside of the building, cutting openings in the basement and spraying water in through the building’s windows, officials said.

The fire was extinguished by around 7 p.m., said Boston Fire spokesman Brian Alkins, while some crews remained on scene to monitor potential hot spots.

Photos shared by Boston Fire show thick smoke clouds pouring out of the building, making it hard for firefighters to see through the smoke.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to high temperatures and heavy smoke posing a safety threat. Boston Fire Department

No injuries were immediately reported, Alkins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Alkins said.

