She said the university has been slow to address the problem, and the union is pressing administrators for a long-term fix soon.

Irina Seceleanu, a mathematics professor and president of the Bridgewater State chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association, said many employees have reported aggravated asthma, headaches, allergies and irritation that they believe is a direct effect of the mold, the worst of which appeared after the rainy summer months.

Employees at Bridgewater State University say elevated levels of mold in the campus library have hurt their health, and they want the administration to replace the building’s aging HVAC system, according to the faculty union.

“Right now there is an invisible problem,” she said.

Administrators say they’ve taken care of the mold in the short term, and that the building should not pose any health risks this winter. But they agree longer-term upgrades are needed: Climate change means hotter and more humid summers, which put more intense demands on aging HVAC systems.

“We have to manage our buildings differently,” said Mark Carmody, the assistant vice president for operations at Bridgewater State.

The largest of nine state universities in Massachusetts, Bridgewater State is located in Bridgewater, south of Boston. The school has around 10,000 undergraduates and 2,000 graduate students. Annual tuition and fees are around $11,000.

The building in question is Maxwell Library, a three-story brick and concrete building on campus built in the early 1970s that houses books and study areas as well as classrooms, offices and a cafe. Most of the 19 air handlers in the HVAC system are original, Carmody said, though the chiller, which air conditions the building, was replaced in 2010.

The union and the university agree that the problem began over the summer, when the institution was flushing extra air into the building to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a time when the weather was especially hot and rainy.

After employees raised concerns about the mold, the university deployed an army of 26 industrial dehumidifiers and deep cleaned the building, as well as all of its books.

Carmody said the university’s $250,000 investment in remediating the problem resulted in a significant reduction of mold. The heating system that is now turned on for the winter has also helped, he said.

“We are well within normal ranges and you can feel safe about it,” Carmody said in an interview Wednesday. He added: “While I know our buildings our healthy, I don’t discount that somebody says they are ill.”

Still, he said, the administration is trying to find a permanent solution so the mold doesn’t recur.

Because of the employees’ complaints, the state Department of Public Health inspected the library in late September.

The inspectors’ report, issued in October, found that in most areas surveyed, carbon dioxide levels were below the state guideline of 800 parts per million. But some areas with high occupancy, such as full classrooms, had readings above 800, meaning they need more fresh air, according to the report.

The report also found that relative humidity in the building was above the recommended range which, if left for too long, can cause mold to grow. The report said the excess indoor humidity was a result of high outdoor humidity, and noted that the weather was exceptionally wet and hot this past summer.

The report said inspectors did not observe mold growth or detect any musty odors in the library, nor was any growth seen on the books in the stacks. They noted that any moldy books might have already been removed.

After the state’s review, which focused on air quality, the union hired experts to conduct a review of the mold. The university then followed up with a mold inspection of its own. Both teams of experts detected mold in three of seven locations, according to reports produced by both groups.

Earlier this week, university employees and students held a virtual meeting, attended by administrators, to discuss the problem. Many workers shared frustration over how the mold has affected them, and described a variety of adverse health impacts, according to Seceleanu.

Those speakers did not respond to the Globe’s requests for comment. One student declined an interview, citing a fear of backlash from the university.

Seceleanu said the efforts thus far are a step in the right direction, but not a fix.

“It’s just addressing the symptoms of the problem, rather than the root of the problem, which is the old HVAC system,” she said.

The university is working with Pennoni Associates, a consulting engineering firm in Boston, which will inspect the building for leaky doors or windows and also assess the HVAC system and the cost of fixing or replacing it, Carmody said.

He said the HVAC system functions relatively well, despite its age, but in addition to climate change, the demands of COVID-19 safety protocols have put a strain on air filtration systems. The campus is looking to the state, which funds capital projects on public college campuses, for money to make improvements. Carmody said he is hopeful the state will pass legislation soon that earmarks money for HVAC systems.

“We depend on the state to fund us so that we can do the work that we need to do,” he said.

Otherwise, Carmody said, the problem will return next summer.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.