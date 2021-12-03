A two-car crash on the Mass. Pike is slowing down traffic in Boston Friday morning, State Police said.
The crash happened in the eastbound side of the Prudential Tunnel, causing a backup that extends to Newton, State Police tweeted at 8:07 a.m.
The left lane remained closed as of 8:49 a.m. State Police said.
No one was injured.
State Police said to expect continuing delays during the Friday morning commute.
