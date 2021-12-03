“This was a very manpower-intensive fire, with the heavy, heavy fire in the loft and spreading on the siding,” said Albanese.

The fire, which firefighters responded to around 10:20 p.m., decimated the 68 Marginal St. home’s top floor and drew crews from at least five surrounding areas, including Everett and Revere, said Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese. The building’s nine residents — five adults and four children — had already evacuated when responders arrived.

A 4-alarm blaze that tore through a three-story wood frame home in Chelsea Thursday night and left nine people without a place to live may have sparked when electrical wires touched the side of the building during a storm, officials said.

Advertisement

A brief microburst moved through Chelsea just prior to the fire and knocked out power to buildings in the area, Albanese said, and officials believe swirling winds knocked loose power lines that made contact with the roof and the side of the home, sparking the blaze. Crews also worked to extinguish flames on the home’s siding.

“There was a power outage in the area after a severe weather event — a pocket of heavy rain and high winds,” Albanese said. “We believe that the high-tension lines on a pole directly in front of this home came in contact with the siding and energized the home and caused a fire in the loft area, as well as several other areas on the exterior siding.”

Chelsea fire crews were split between the blaze and another call when they first arrived, but the flames were knocked down in a little over an hour after they made their way to the third floor and mounted “an offensive attack,” Albanese said.

“We had simultaneous alarms, both probably related to this electrical event, so we were responding to this one short handed, and it’s a challenging fire with the amount of manpower that was needed,” said Albanese.

Advertisement

No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a “minor orthopedic injury,” Albanese said,and has since been discharged.

Though the home has “significant” damage to the third floor and water damage throughout, “it may be salvageable,” said Albanese.

The displaced residents were assisted Thursday night by the American Red Cross and are now receiving aid from the city and the nonprofit La Colaborativa.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.