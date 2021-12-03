One person commented that it was chicken manure. Another guessed it came from a sewer plant on Route 20. None of the answers matched, but the reactions were all the same.

“Anyone in the Millbury/Grafton area know what the terrible smell in the air is???” Brianne Tangney asked on Facebook Nov. 5.

Something was in the air around the Millbury-Grafton town line last month, and no, it wasn’t love. It reeked.

“It’s SO bad!” wrote Jacklyn Carroll.

The odor was so bad, in fact, that some residents called the police think there was an emergency, NBC10 Boston reported.

But the culprit wasn’t dangerous — just tofu.

FeedBack Earth, a company that turns processed food waste into animal feed, had just opened a new facility at 109 Creeper Hill Road in Grafton. The company was making a soy product that calls for tofu and tofu manufacturing byproducts in its recipe the day the smell hit the area, according to a statement from FeedBack Earth’s Chief Operating Officer David Jenicek.

“Unfortunately, processing this soy-based product produces a strong, unpleasant odor,” Jenicek said in the statement, which was shared by the Town of Grafton’s official Facebook page on Nov. 5. “It caught us by surprise when we ran this new ‘recipe’ for the first time last week.

“During our daily Safety and Product Debrief, we discussed how we were potentially over-roasting the material, so we tuned our drying parameters down for the run today,” Jenicek continued. “However, there was no effect on odor release.”

But the odor didn’t come from anything rancid or toxic. Jenicek said nothing unsafe is emitted from the tofu or anything else used in the soy product during its drying process.

To minimize the smell in the future, Jenicek said FeedBack Earth will use an “industrial-grade, active deodorizing” system to neutralize otherwise smelly vapors that leave the facility’s stacks.

The company also stopped making the tofu-based soy product until the new system is up and running.

“We strongly believe this system will address odor emissions from our plant comprehensively — and we apologize for the disturbance caused to the community during this initial learning,” Jenicek said in the statement.

The system is scheduled to be tested by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the local Board of Health next week, NBC10 reported.

FeedBack Earth did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment.

