The letter was written by a mother of three small children, and when she took that crucial first step toward recovery, it meant that she’d be away from them for a while.

“When I came to treatment, I left everything I had behind,” reads a letter to Globe Santa.

Often a person suffering from alcoholism, or any addiction, has to make hard choices in order to heal.

She entered a treatment program and spent about a month in a stabilization unit.

It’s proving to be the best decision she ever made.

“I am currently learning how to deal with life on life’s terms,” she wrote. “And learning new ways of how to be a single mother.”

She is mother of twin 3-year-old sons and a 2-year-old daughter.

One of the twins has autism, and when he was first diagnosed, she worried about how it would affect his brother and sister.

If anything, it has only brought them closer.

“He loves to teach his twin brother new things,” she wrote. “They love to sing and dance together.”

Her son with autism shows an affinity for figures.

“He loves numbers and the alphabet and loves to play the piano,” she wrote. “Yes, this little angel is very, very intelligent.”

The family has been reunited and they’re now living in a long-term residential facility that accommodates families.

Her daughter hasn’t missed a beat and has acclimated to their new home with the typical exuberance of a 2-year-old.

“She loves to learn and teach and play school with little bears and dolls,” her mother wrote. “She loves Emma from the Wiggles.”

Seeking treatment may well have saved the mother’s life, but in the short term, it’s left her financially strapped just as the holiday season approaches.

Fortunately, Globe Santa will be there to help so that her children have presents to open for the holidays.

For 66 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games and other gifts to children during the holiday season.

As far as this courageous mother of three is concerned, she is certain of a few things today.

“Globe Santa would be wonderful for our family,” she wrote. “I am blessed, and thankful.”

