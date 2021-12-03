A man who barricaded himself inside an East Cambridge apartment last month, leading to a lengthy police standoff and shutting down the neighborhood, was arraigned Friday on assault and gun charges, officials said.

Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arrested at his home Thursday on an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court, the City of Cambridge said in a press release.

He was arraigned on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, and possession of ammunition without a license as an armed career criminal, the release said.