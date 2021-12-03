A man who barricaded himself inside an East Cambridge apartment last month, leading to a lengthy police standoff and shutting down the neighborhood, was arraigned Friday on assault and gun charges, officials said.
Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, of Malden, was arrested at his home Thursday on an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court, the City of Cambridge said in a press release.
He was arraigned on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, and possession of ammunition without a license as an armed career criminal, the release said.
Lorenzo is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 7.
The standoff occurred on Nov. 19, when officers responded to Sciarappa Street on the report of gunshots at 2:12 a.m. and saw the man enter the apartment, police said. He was detained shortly before 6:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. A gun was later recovered inside a vehicle outside the residence.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.