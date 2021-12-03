The plans, coming just weeks after Wu announced the city was pausing tent removals in the area, would aim to move those living in the encampments to as many as 200 transitional housing units in various neighborhoods, according to the advocates. They said the new mayor’s plans may include housing some people at the former Roundhouse hotel nearby, a controversial proposal that community leaders fought off earlier as city officials sought solutions to the sprawling homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Mayor Michelle Wu has drafted plans to begin moving people living in the tent encampments in the area known as Mass. and Cass, the heart of the city’s opioid crisis, to transitional housing sites across the city, with a goal of clearing the area by mid-to-late December, according to community advocates who have been briefed on the outline.

Wu’s office would not say whether city officials will forcibly break down the encampments of those who resist leaving, in spite of a recent court ruling that gave the city protection under public health regulations to clear tents from the area.

But the goal of the new plans, Wu told advocates, is to have enough so-called low-threshold beds available by mid to late December, in time for the coldest weather, so that people living on the streets will have an immediate, suitable offer for shelter.

Low-threshold housing is considered the first stage of transitional housing, offering homeless individuals suffering from mental illness and those actively using illegal substances immediate, personal case management and support while they transition to long-term stability. Individuals living on the streets generally prefer the privacy of such housing over the open setting of a homeless shelter. Under Wu’s plan, according to several people who were briefed, Boston Medical Center would oversee at least some of the services.

In response to Globe questions about the encampments, a Wu spokesperson said only that the mayor will take a “public health approach” as officials work to move people on the streets to housing. The spokesperson would not identify any specific sites the administrative is eyeing for such housing, and would not lay out a timeline for the efforts, saying only that a city plan is still being developed.

“We are working urgently to provide low-threshold housing for those currently experiencing homelessness and living in tents and encampments, with a focus on alleviating the crisis in the Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Blvd area,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The mayor has charged her team . . . to identify new low-threshold housing sites across the city with comprehensive wrap-around services, and to identify partnerships statewide that offer safe, healthy housing options.”

Wu’s plan to reconsider the Roundhouse hotel as a site was first reported by the Boston Herald. The mayor’s office said the purpose of the recent meetings with community leaders was to seek feedback on the proposed options.

But already, the draft plans have received mixed reviews from community leaders, specifically the reconsideration of the vacant Roundhouse, a former Best Western hotel, as a low-threshold housing site. Neighborhood leaders fought a similar proposal when then-acting mayor Kim Janey proposed it last summer.

While some praised Wu’s work to quickly identify housing sites in neighborhoods across the city to help “decentralize” individuals and services from an epicenter of open-air drug abuse and drug dealing, they argued that the use of a hotel only a few blocks away would do just the opposite: Those in need of care would remain in the thick of the crisis.

“How do you move people from a tent 500 yards to a hotel . . . and their dealers are still right outside the door?” asked Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, which has raised concerns about the illicit behavior at the nearby intersection for years.

City Councilor Frank Baker, whose district covers the intersection, said the city would essentially be creating a “flop house,” where individuals can go after buying drugs on the streets. He called for a more aggressive approach to combating the open-air drug market and other illicit activity in the area, and for the administration to spread services across the city and the region so that individuals in need of service have the option to go somewhere else.

“For years we’ve said we need to decentralize, we need to decentralize — but this isn’t decentralizing,” he said.

The Roundhouse has about 200 units available, though it was not clear how many the city would want to use as low-threshold housing.

Steve Fox, chairman of the South End Forum, an umbrella organization for neighborhood groups in that part of the city, said that Wu outlined her plan at City Hall on Wednesday, and that it was met “with universal concern among every neighborhood representative at the meeting.”

The reconsideration of the Roundhouse despite strong community opposition shows the urgency city officials face in addressing the crisis in the neighborhood, amid growing concern of open air drug use and dealing, prostitution, human trafficking, and rapes in the tent encampments. Several fires were reported in the tents recently. At least six people were killed within a half-mile radius of the intersection in the first half of the year.

Janey’s effort to clear out the tents from the area in November, citing the reports of violence and public health concerns — including an outbreak of leptospirosis, spread by the urine of rodents — was criticized by medical officials who specialize in substance abuse recovery, saying it failed to address the root cause of the drug crisis, and would only exacerbate the problem and put those seeking care in danger.

Recovery experts and housing advocates say the creation of more low-threshold housing units, where those actively using drugs would still be welcome, would be the best immediate strategy to help those in need. Last month, state officials announced a plan to create 30 such beds in a “temporary cottage community” at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital grounds in Jamaica Plan, while they draft a long-term plan for the site.

Similar sites under consideration in Wu’s plan would be located in neighborhoods spread across the city, from Brighton to Mission Hill to West Roxbury, according to those who were briefed.

Domingos DaRosa, a community activist who has raised concerns over recent years about drug activity in the area, including nearby Clifford Park where he helps coach youth football and consistently finds used syringes, praised Wu’s willingness to meet with community leaders, including himself.

He similarly opposed the plan for the Roundhouse, because it fails to decentralize services and keep individuals away from the drug dealing in the area. But he pushed for the “humane” approach of getting people into housing, rather than letting them live on the streets or simply clearing out their tents. He cited the demand for urgency from community leaders and residents.

“It’s a group of residents who are fed up with the status quo as to how the area’s been treated over the last decades,” he said, calling for a more regional approach to the crisis, including more help from state officials. “We were begging for help, and a year later now we’re drowning in it.”

Daniel McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.