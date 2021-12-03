A Boston man was stabbed to death inside of a Somerville residence Thursday night, and his alleged killer has been arrested and charged with murder.

Shakeel Bodden, 28, is accused of attacking the 33-year-old victim with a knife and stabbing him multiple times, Somerville Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Friday. The victim has yet to be identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Police responded to a residence on Munroe Street at around 10:38 p.m. Thursday after they received multiple 911 calls, the statement said. They found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived, and EMS declared him dead at the scene. The alleged attacker and his victim knew each other.