But historically, it is wealthier, white communities — with both high property values and the resources to apply to competitive programs — that receive the bulk of federal grants. And policy experts say it is unclear whether and how quickly federal bureaucracy can level the playing field.

Biden has insisted that at least 40 percent of the benefits of federal climate spending will reach underserved places, which tend to be low income, rural, communities of color, or some combination of the three.

WASHINGTON — The new infrastructure law signed by President Biden includes almost $50 billion to protect communities against climate change, the largest such investment in US history and a recognition that the effects of warming are outpacing America’s ability to cope.

“These tensions have to be squarely faced,” said Xavier de Souza Briggs, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who volunteered on Biden’s transition team. The White House “is trying to transform some of these deep structures of government that have needed attention for a long, long time,” he said.

Some local governments have tried to distribute money for climate resilience in a more equitable manner. But the political backlash can be fierce.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in 2017, voters approved a $2.5 billion bond to fund more than 500 flood control projects around the county. Officials decided to prioritize those projects based in part on the “social vulnerability” of the communities they protected — an index that includes the percentage of residents who are minorities.

Residents in wealthier neighborhoods, along with their elected representatives, complained the policy would push their communities to the back of the line.

The new climate provisions in the infrastructure bill inject billions of dollars into competitive grant programs. These are pots of money that towns, cities, and counties can access only by submitting applications, which federal agencies then rank, with funds going to applicants with the highest scores.

That system is designed to ensure that funding goes to the most worthwhile projects.

But it also hinges on something outside the control of the federal government: the ability of local officials to use sophisticated tools and resources to write successful applications. The result is a process that has widened the gap between rich communities and their less affluent counterparts, experts say.

‘What good is it?’

The disparity begins even before the application process begins. That is because local governments must be aware of the grant programs in the first place, which means having dedicated staff to track those programs. Then they need to design proposals that will score highly, and correctly complete the reams of required paperwork.

Even if they are awarded a grant, communities are required to pay a share of the project — often 25 percent, which is unaffordable for many struggling towns and counties.

Governments that can clear those obstacles face a final hurdle: demonstrating that the value of the property that would be protected is greater than the cost of the project. That rule often excludes communities of color and rural areas, where property values are usually lower than in white communities.

“We have counties and municipalities that do not have the institutional capacity to participate in this alphabet list of programs that the federal government has created for hazard mitigation and climate adaptation,” said Jesse Keenan, a professor at Tulane University who focuses on how governments try to cope with global warming.

During a virtual meeting in October, advocates challenged senior White House officials to explain how they would fulfill their promises of racial equity, given the history of federal grant programs.

“It’s one thing to have an idea of how to build back better,” said Beverly Wright, founder and executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice. “But if the people who need it the most can’t afford it, what good is it?”

Yoca Arditi-Rocha is executive director of the CLEO Institute, a nonprofit group in Florida that promotes climate change education, advocacy and resilience, especially for low-income communities.

“The price tag to adapt to the significant climate risk our communities are facing is truly enormous,” she said. “To build back better, the federal government cannot leave behind communities like my own.”

Officials conceded the challenge and said they were looking for ways to address it, without giving specifics. “We’re very aware that this is an issue that needs work,” said Candace Vahlsing, associate director for climate at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Protecting property or people

One way to help small or low-income communities would be to draw from history, according to Ellory Monks, who runs a website called The Atlas, where local officials can share information.

Monks has called for the federal government to re-create a version of circuit riding, in which judges traveled between small towns during the 1800s. Federal agencies would assign staff to work and live in towns or counties for a period to help local leaders devise resilience projects and then apply for funding.

“You just can’t do that from D.C.,” Monks said.

If the government really wants to help disadvantaged communities become more resilient to climate change, it should move away from competitive grant programs altogether and instead decide which communities need help, then provide it directly, according to Carlos Martín, a fellow at Brookings.