Four students were killed in the shooting and seven people were injured.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes that include murder, attempted murder, and terrorism for the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday. His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A prosecutor on Friday charged the parents of the alleged Michigan high school shooter with involuntary manslaughter and released a number of chilling new details about the 15-year-old boy’s actions leading up to the fatal shooting.

As Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald disclosed the charges against Jennifer and James, she described what led up to those charges during a press briefing on Friday.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned:

Before the shooting

The investigation revealed that James purchased the semi-automatic gun from a store in Oxford on Nov. 26. A store employee confirmed that Ethan was with James during the purchase.

That day, McDonald said, Ethan’s social media included a post of a semi-automatic gun with the caption: “Just got my new beauty today,” including an emoji with hearts. “Sig Sauer nine- millimeter. Any questions I will answer.”

One of Jennifer’s social media posts on Nov. 27 read: “Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present.”

The day before the shooting, on Nov. 29, McDonald said a teacher at Oxford High School saw Ethan searching ammunition on his phone during class and reported it to school officials. Jennifer was contacted by voicemail by school officials about her son’s “inappropriate Internet search,” McDonald said. School officials said they followed the voicemail up with an e-mail but did not receive a response from either parent.

Jennifer then allegedly exchanged text messages about the incident with Ethan on that day and wrote: “Lol I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

Advertisement

The morning of the shooting

On the morning of the shooting, Ethan’s teacher found a note on his desk that “alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her cell phone,” McDonald said.

McDonald said that the note contained: “a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words: ‘The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.’ Another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet: ‘Blood everywhere.’ Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a laughing emoji. Further down the drawing are the words ‘my life is useless’ and to the right of that are the words, ‘The world is dead.’”

James and Jennifer were “immediately summoned” to the school, McDonald said, and a school counselor brought Ethan to the office with his backpack.

“The counselor obtained the drawing, but the shooter had already altered it,” McDonald said. Drawings of the gun, the bloody figure, and the words “help me,” “my life is useless,” “the world is dead,” and “blood everywhere,” were altered by Ethan, McDonald said.

James and Jennifer were shown the drawing at the meeting and told they were required to get Ethan counseling within 48 hours.

“Both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him or where his gun was located and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun, which he had with him,” McDonald said.

Advertisement

James and Jennifer “resisted the idea” of Ethan leaving the school, and instead left without Ethan, who went back to the classroom, McDonald said.

At 12:52 p.m., police were dispatched to respond to a report of a school shooting.

After news of the shooting emerged

As news of the shooting was made public, Jennifer texted her son at 1:22 p.m.: “Ethan, don’t do it.”

At 1:37 p.m., “James called 911 reporting that a gun was missing from his house, and he believed his son may be the shooter,” McDonald said.

The investigation showed that the gun James purchased was stored in an unlocked drawer in James and Jennifer’s bedroom, and that the gun recovered from Ethan at the school was the same gun James purchased, prosecutors said.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.