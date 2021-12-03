Re “How you can help end gender-based violence” by Anita F. Hill (Opinion, Nov. 30): I have a vivid memory of watching Anita Hill’s testimony to Congress on a little television I brought from home to place on my desk on Oct. 11, 1991. My day’s work was left for the next morning.

In February 1992, a group of women were gathered in my living room to found the Concord Network for Women’s Lives. While a considerable amount of research was available at the time, domestic violence was neither well known nor well understood by the public.

Those early years we often felt overwhelmed to learn the extent and scope of violence, physical, psychological, and emotional. We came to understand victims’ range of experiences, issues of law-enforcement and judicial responses to domestic disturbance calls, and our own risks in meddling with male privilege. It became evident that men had no expectation of consequences for anything they did to a woman, whether it be in their home, their office, or elsewhere.