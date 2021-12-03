As a regular reader of the Globe’s excellent sports section, I’m writing to comment on Tara Sullivan’s laudatory article about the career of Bruce Arena, the outstanding soccer coach of the New England Revolution (“Like another coach, Arena rules at Gillette,” Nov. 30). It seems every article I read about him omits a highly salient part of his biography, but Sullivan makes mention of it.

Prior to becoming a professional coach, Arena took over a moribund program at the University of Virginia and won five Division 1 NCAA championships. As a former soccer captain at Virginia during the lesser days, I can tell you this was a massive feat, less publicized but no less impressive than Arena’s accomplishments as a professional coach. I believe this should always be highlighted in reporting on his career.