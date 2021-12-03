The decision by Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito not to seek reelection doesn’t just leave the governor’s race “wide open” (“Suddenly, race looks wide open,” Page A1, Dec. 2). It leaves wide open space for a new information-age party.

It’s time for real political innovation. Our old patronage-based parties are failing. Between the plodding monopoly power of the Massachusetts Democratic Party and the limited appeal of the Trump party lie not just underserved coalitions of interest but also the potential for better, faster, cheaper ways to serve those coalitions. Virtually every precinct in the Commonwealth has political activists frustrated with the high personal toll, painfully slow progress, and poor results of their civic efforts.