Year built 2021

Square feet 2,668

Bedrooms 5

Baths 5 full

Water/Sewer Public

Monthly fee: To be determined

Taxes To be determined

This is a new home ready for living — and configuring. It is the middle unit of a three-condo development in Somerville that will be within walking distance from what will become Magoun Square Station on the Green Line extension.

In one iteration, this is a home in which three of the five bedrooms have en-suite baths. In another, one could convert a bedroom into an office and another into a fitness space (at roughly 135 square feet, it meets the minimum space requirement for many of those wall-mounted fitness mirrors).

Whatever the first owner plans to do with this 2,688-square-foot, floor-through condo, there is one irrefutable fact: The kitchen, living, and dining areas share an open layout totaling 805 square feet.

Here’s another dimension worth noting: The ceiling height is 10-plus feet across the unit. The flooring is wide-planked French oak in all of the rooms except the baths.

The kitchen/dining area, which overlooks Murdock Street, takes up the biggest section of the unit: 430 square feet. It features lower cabinetry in a flat blue color, a design choice that has gained a significant following; white Shaker upper cabinets; Calacatta quartz counters; an island with seating for four; stainless steel appliances; gold-toned faucets; pendant lights; and open shelving. The dining area is nestled in a corner with windows on two walls and a golden-armed light fixture overhead.

The living room offers two eye-catching features: a 5-foot-long electric fireplace and a glass slider to a 66-square-foot balcony. Just off the living area is a bath with a shower/tub combination, an opal black porcelain tile floor, and white porcelain tile on the walls and in the shower.

Now from here, life can move sprightly down a central hallway that connects everything else. First on the right is the laundry room. Across the way is the main entrance to the unit, as well as a blue wooden cubby with jacket hooks.

Next up is the first bedroom suite (the smallest at 179 square feet), which is staged as a kid’s room and has a walk-in closet and a pair of windows. The en-suite bath comes with a single vanity, mosaic tile flooring, and a shower. The shower surround is white porcelain tile.

Down the hall to the left is the mechanical closet, a double-door closet, and a full bath with a tub/shower combination. The flooring is tile, and the shower is lined with tauleto bianco porcelain tiles. The single vanity is topped with a white porcelain vessel sink.

And now, with entry doors nearly opposite of each other, come the two largest bedrooms. Each would serve well as an owner’s suite, but there is reason to choose the smaller bedroom (235 square feet versus 325) of the two. It has a 35-square-foot private balcony reached via slider, a walk-in closet, and the biggest bath in the unit. The en-suite bath offers a double vanity with blue cabinets like those found in the kitchen topped with engineered stone. There’s gray porcelain tile flooring, a “Beaumont” mixed-penny mosaic tile floor, and a blue porcelain tile shower surround.

The larger bedroom has a pair of windows (one of which is about 6 feet high), a double-door closet, and a shower-only bath with a single vanity. The shower is clad in dark mosaic and porcelain tile, gold trim, and black fixtures.

At the end of the hall are the two bedrooms without en-suite baths. One comes with two pairs of windows and a double-door closet. The other offers a bigger double-door closet and three windows: a pair and a wide one that is nearly 6 feet high.

In addition to five bedrooms, the condo offers something else to envy, especially in Somerville, where parking enforcement is serious business. This unit comes with two deeded parking spaces — one in a garage, the second in a covered bay.

Private storage is available in the basement, and the home comes with smart locks and thermostats, and a tankless water heater.

Kelsi Gotauco with The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Boston has the listing.

See more photos of the property below:

The featured condo is one of three units. Surette Media Group

The living area comes with an electric fireplace. Surette Media Group

The kitchen and living and dining areas share an open layout. Surette Media Group

The dining area is nestled next to two windows. Surette Media Group

The owner bedroom. Surette Media Group

The owner bath. Surette Media Group

This bath has a tiled shower. Surette Media Group

One of the unit's five bedrooms. Surette Media Group

This bath has a tub/shower combination. Surette Media Group

Like the rest of the home (except the bathrooms), this bedroom has a French oak floor. Surette Media Group

This bath has a single vanity with a vessel sink. Surette Media Group

The floor plan. Surette Media Group

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

