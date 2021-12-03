A few months later, Font and his team got the call they had been working so hard for — an interim championship bout with Petr Yan, to be held in Dubai on Oct. 30. But Font was coming off two weeks of quarantine after he and his girlfriend tested positive for COVID-19. That was preceded by a trip to Texas to visit family and friends, which meant Font hadn’t trained for three weeks.

After Rob Font won a unanimous decision over Cody Garbrandt last May, a strong case was made the UFC bantamweight fighting out of Haverhill should be in line for a title shot.

The No. 4 contender at 135 pounds and his team determined he was not in shape to take the fight on short notice. Yan instead faced Cory Sandhagen, prevailing with a unanimous decision to take the belt

“It was a bad spot,” said Font. “Obviously coming off of the whole COVID situation and dealing with the USADA situation, basically I wasn’t in the best shape, so it wasn’t the hardest decision to make.”

Ah yes. The USADA situation. Shortly after defeating Garbrandt, Font was alerted that he had tested positive for a substance banned by the UFC. But after further investigation, thanks in part to a detailed report compiled by manager Tyson Chartier, Font was cleared of any wrongdoing. No suspension, no fine.

On Saturday night, Font will be back in the octagon, headlining a card in Las Vegas, where he will take on former three-time champion José Aldo, currently ranked No. 5 in the bantamweight division. He is ready to move on after passing on the title fight.

“It was a big opportunity but I think it worked out,” said Font. “We’re back here in the main event against another big name, so I’m not too upset about it.”

Despite Aldo’s legendary status, Font is the favorite and is ranked higher, meaning he will enter the octagon last. Aldo, 35, started his career 24-1 and had an 18-fight winning streak over 10 years before he was knocked out by Conor McGregor in December 2015. He is 6-6 in his last 12 fights.

Font is looking for his fifth straight win, competing in the main event for the second fight in a row. He’ll attempt to press the attack early, believing that his conditioning makes him better suited for the longer five-round fight. (The bouts ahead of the main event are just three rounds).

“I feel comfortable,” said Font. “We’re in Vegas, I’ve fought here a couple of times. I’m ready. I’ve been here before, so I’ve done this. This is another good fight, and I’m in a good spot. I just want to get out there and take care of business.”

If he takes care of business, more big fights will follow, although exactly who and when is a bit hard to figure out. Yan initially lost his title last March when he was disqualified for throwing an illegal knee in a fight he was winning against Aljamain Sterling. The two were scheduled to fight again in September, but Sterling did not receive medical clearance, having had neck surgery in April. That prompted the October bout between Yan and Sandhagen.

Should Sterling still not be ready to fight Yan, Font may get another shot, assuming he prevails against Aldo. Another option is former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw, who in 2019 was suspended for two years after testing positive for a banned substance. He returned in July, where he won a controversial decision over Sandhagen, and injured his left knee in the process. He had surgery to repair several ligament tears and is expected to be out until early 2022.

“We’ll see how this all plays out,” said Font. “My job is go out there and put away Aldo and get my hand raised.”

The fight will air on ESPN, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m.

