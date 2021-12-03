“The league did their due diligence and we move on,” Arians said after practice. “I will not address these guys for the next three weeks. They’ll just be working out, and we’ll address their future at that time. Other than that, there’s really nothing to say.”

Responding publicly for the first time to the league suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games for misrepresenting their status with fake vaccination cards, Arians said Friday those may not be the only cases of their kind in the league.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league.

A third player, former Bucs receiver John Franklin III, also was suspended for three games. He was cut during training camp and currently is a free agent.

Arians said the reigning Super Bowl champions have done as good a job as any team managing the coronavirus pandemic the past two seasons.

He added the club fully cooperated with the league probe launched last month after a personal chef who once worked for Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that the receiver had obtained a fake vaccination card before reporting to training camp.

“This is a setback because of what happened, but we have done an amazing job. We haven’t had an outbreak in a position room, so I’m very happy with that part,” Arians said.

Asked if he thinks there may be issues with the vaccination status of other players around the league, the coach replied, “maybe.”

”There’s a lot more to that story,” Arians said. “I just hope they don’t stop looking.”

Brown, who has missed the past five games with an ankle injury and likely was going to remain sidelined for the next two as well, loses a little over $181,000 during the suspension. The Bucs are 5-0 with him in the lineup this season, 3-3 without.

Giants QB Jones out Sunday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Dolphins Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.

Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.

“I know this is frustrating for him, but I think it’s best for him,” Judge said of Jones.

The second-year coach would not discuss the specifics of Jones’s injury, saying the decision to rule him out was solely for this week. Judge said it is uncertain when Jones will be cleared to play.

Jones, 24, did not talk to the media after practice.

Jones, who has been the Giants’ starter since early in his rookie season of 2019, will be evaluated next week when the team trains in Tucson, Ariz., for a game against the Chargers in Los Angeles Dec. 12.

Glennon replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas Oct. 10 and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, will back up Glennon.

Jones, who has started every game this season, sustained what he said was a strained neck against the Eagles last Sunday. The sixth draft pick overall in ’19 practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

Dalton to start at quarterback for Bears

Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start for the Bears as a result of Justin Fields’s broken ribs.

The Bears face the Cardinals at Soldier Field, and coach Matt Nagy said Fields’s health improved, but not enough to play. Fields is doubtful for the game.

“Justin is making good progress, just not there medically for the clearance,” Nagy said.

Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.

Dalton is unlikely to have wide receiver Allen Robinson available. Robinson is doubtful after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury suffered against Pittsburgh Nov. 8.

The Bears will be without defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf). All have been ruled out for the game. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable.

Chiefs down starting cornerback Fenton

The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton, the NFL’s top-rated cornerback according to some grading services, would miss the game with the knee he strained two weeks ago against Dallas. Niang has been dealing with a rib injury.

The Chiefs already are missing right tackle Mike Remmers, who is on injured reserve with a right knee injury, which has forced third-stringer Andrew Wylie into the lineup. He’s expected to get the start against Denver, but there’s a chance Long gets on the field for the first time since playing for the Bears against the Raiders Oct. 6, 2019.

Long spent last season in retirement after a series of injuries during his time in Chicago, but he signed with Kansas City this spring and was expected to compete for a starting job. He promptly fractured a bone in his knee during a June workout, and he spent all but the last three weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Chiefs added him to the active roster for the first time Tuesday.

Washington out three starters

The Washington Football Team ruled out three starters and may be without a fourth for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas. Safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and guard/center Wes Schweitzer (ankle) did not practice this week after suffering their injuries in Monday night’s victory over the Seahawks.

Washington also listed starting left guard Ereck Flowers as questionable because of a foot injury. Flowers attended practice throughout the week, but did not participate.

Hall of Fame honors

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will present “Awards of Excellence” after the Super Bowl in February to honor longtime assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel.

Winners of the awards will have their names placed on a display inside the Hall of Fame Museum next year.

The Hall of Fame said in a release it is creating the awards to “honor individuals who affect professional football in a positive manner.” The four groups being recognized are “vital to the game’s growth, safety, popularity and its overall success both on the field and behind the scenes.”

Each group will have five inaugural members chosen by selection committee members designated for each category.

Among those on the assistant coaches committee are Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher, former NFL coach and general manager Mike Holmgren, and former offensive coordinators Jimmy Raye and Terry Robiskie.



