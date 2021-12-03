“There was going to be some natural soreness if you haven’t played for weeks or games, and it’s hard to emulate a real-time NBA game in workouts and rehab,” Udoka said. “So as long as he felt good the next day, some soreness is natural. Tightness is going to be natural at times. And if you feel a little bit more after the game, that’s when we’ll start to take a deeper look at it, and that’s what we did after the last game.”

SALT LAKE CITY — Celtics forward Jaylen Brown sat out Friday’s game against the Jazz because of lingering soreness from the hamstring strain that caused him to miss eight games recently. Coach Ime Udoka said Brown likely will be considered day to day for the foreseeable future as the Celtics err on the side of caution to avoid a more significant issue.

Brown appeared to be hobbling a bit during the fourth quarter of Boston’s win over the 76ers Wednesday, but Udoka said he thought that was related to him tweaking his ankle. Brown’s playing time has been limited since he returned Nov. 22 following his eight-game absence, but it gradually ramped up and he played just over 33 minutes against Philadelphia.

He has yet to reach the 20-point mark in the five games since his return and he is shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from the 3-point line over this stretch.

“We’ve increased his minutes and he’s felt good at times, better, and then he had a setback so we’re being cautious there,” Udoka said. “He’ll get some rest and we’ll reevaluate him [Saturday].”

Challenges on the road

Friday marked the start of Boston’s longest road trip of this season, and the Jazz, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Clippers, and Suns are all in the top nine of the Western Conference standings, so the challenges should offer a good glimpse of Boston’s progress.

“Just keep showing growth,” guard Josh Richardson said. “I think we’ve been showing some good steps have been taken lately and just being able to put 48 minutes together, good communication, hard playing and playing smart and the way we know how to.”

Richardson ready to roll

Richardson was available to play Friday after receiving four stitches above his eye after being inadvertently hit in the face during the 76ers game. Richardson said doctors initially told him he’d have to sit out the remainder of that matchup against Philadelphia, but he protested.

“It didn’t really hurt,” Richardson said. “Not my first time getting hit in the face so, it is what it is. When I was walking back, I told them, ‘Just tape me up whatever you’ve got to do, and I’ll go back.’ ”





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.