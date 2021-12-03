This year’s Bills (7-4) haven’t been nearly as unstoppable as last year’s 13-3 AFC-runners-up, while the Patriots (8-4) have been worlds better in 2021.

New England will be out for payback after Buffalo claimed the AFC East crown and swept the Patriots last year for the first time in two decades.

The battle to rule the AFC East begins Monday night as the Patriots take on the Bills in Buffalo in the first game of a crucial two-game division set.

But make no mistake: Buffalo still boasts one of the most talented teams in the league, led by one of the most dynamic young players.

Josh Allen

Whether he truly believes the hype or not, Bill Belichick has been nothing but complimentary of Allen all week. There is no denying that the fourth-year quarterback out of Wyoming is a much better player than he was just a few years ago.

Though his performance this year has been a bit more scattershot than 2020, when he finished second in MVP voting, he’s authoring an impressive follow-up to that breakout campaign.

Allen’s absurd arm strength and ability to push the ball down the field were among the Patriots’ biggest talking points this week. He’s tied for the sixth-most pass attempts of 20 yards or longer and the sixth-highest grade among quarterbacks on those deep throws, according to Pro Football Focus.

But you can’t overlook what he does with his legs: He has racked up 383 yards on the ground, with 211 of those coming on scrambles.

The key for the Patriots: Contain him and don’t lose discipline on receivers down the field. Allen is capable of beating them from the pocket, but their odds are far better if they make him do it that way rather than letting him make plays outside of it.

Stefon Diggs

No offense to Cole Beasley or Emmanuel Sanders, but the Patriots would be happy to make either of those receivers beat them.

It’s Diggs they have to stop.

By just about any metric, the seven-year veteran is one of the 10 best receivers in football. Diggs is tied for seventh in the NFL in receptions (67) and touchdown catches (7) and sits ninth in receiving yards (847).

The more important stats for the Patriots: He ranks third in yards on throws 20 or more yards down the field (349) and is tied for ninth in targets on such throws (19).

New England’s switch to a zone-based coverage will be crucial to keeping Diggs from hurting them deep. But that doesn’t mean he can’t turn a short gain into a monster play; the Patriots know all about that.

Tremaine Edmunds

A talented but raw linebacker who came into the league at 19, Edmunds has started rounding into form in a major way.

Belichick went so far as to call the 23-year-old linebacker “one of the best players in the league.” Even if you see that as a touch too far, there’s still a lot to like about him.

It would be hard to create a more imposing linebacker than the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound speed demon who ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2018.

His speed and explosiveness make him difficult to outrun from sideline to sideline and hard to block in space. His 26 “stops” — which basically signify how many times he’s blown up a play — are tied for first on the team even though he missed two games.

In pass coverage, his blend of size and athleticism allows him to stick with running backs in man coverage and makes him dangerous as a zone-coverage defender (as Houston’s Davis Mills learned earlier this season).

Wherever he is on the field, the Patriots have to make sure there’s a body in his way.

Ed Oliver

If there’s one thing that can wreck an offense, it’s pressure up the middle. Oliver brings that just about every week. Though his sack numbers are down, the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 might be having his best season, with 26 pressures and 17 stops through 11 games. He especially destroyed the Saints last week, racking up six pressures and four stops.

His emergence has been especially important for the Bills with fellow interior game-wrecker Star Lotulelei out for the last three games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Bills might be getting Lolutelei back (he has been limited in practice), which should bolster the run defense. But Oliver brings much more juice on passing downs, not unlike young Patriots star Christian Barmore.

On the New England side, strong interior play from disrupters like Barmore can open up opportunities for edge rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy. Oliver and Lotulelei do the same for Mario Addison (25 pressures) and Jerry Hughes (31 pressures).

Patriots interior offensive linemen David Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Ted Karras will have their hands full enough trying to keep Oliver away from Mac Jones.



