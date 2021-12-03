Utah pummeled the Celtics with an unending barrage of long-range darts, connecting on 27 of 51 3-pointers in its 137-130 win. The Jazz fell two 3-pointers short of the single-game NBA record, and it was the most 3-pointers the Celtics have ever allowed in an NBA game.

Then the game began, and the Jazz connected on five of them in the first five minutes. And that turned out to be a sign of what was to come.

SALT LAKE CITY — Before the Celtics faced the Jazz on Friday night, coach Ime Udoka sat in a small room in the bowels of Vivint Arena and talked about Utah’s reliance on the 3-point shot as its primary weapon.

Advertisement

Despite this onslaught, the Celtics were mostly in the game until the end, in large part because they shot 52.2 percent from the field and scored 31 points off of 20 Jazz turnovers.

Jayson Tatum had 37 points to lead Boston. Dennis Schröder scored 26 points and Al Horford added 21 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points to lead Utah and Mike Conley Jr. made all seven of his 3-pointers and scored 29.

Jazz guard Joe Ingles hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to give his team a 109-104 lead and momentum.

The Celtics called a timeout and their next possession was mostly unsettled until Marcus Smart hit a tough, contested 3-pointer from the right corner just before the shot clock expired. That ignited a 9-0 Celtics run as the Jazz were held scoreless for more than three minutes.

But the Jazz surged back behind Mitchell, who converted a 3-point play, a 3-pointer and a driving layup during a stretch of just 70 seconds, putting Utah back in front, 124-120, with 2:33 left.

The Celtics stayed close, but Conley ensured they would not get too close, as he drilled two more 3-pointers over the game’s final two minutes. Then, with the Jazz leading by 3, Mitchell hit his team’s final, emphatic long-range dagger with 27 seconds left.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

▪ It was an ominous sign for the Celtics when Mitchell nonchalantly drilled a 31-footer on his team’s first possession. He and Conley spent the rest of the quarter torching Boston from beyond the arc, mostly on deep, contested attempts. Before the game, Udoka pointed out how Utah shoots almost exclusively 3-pointers and layups, and its first seven shots were from beyond the arc. The Jazz made 9 of 13 3-pointers overall in the quarter, helping them take a 13-point lead to the second quarter despite committing 11 turnovers.

▪ But that was probably an encouraging development for Boston. Hot shooting generally cools off, but the carelessness with the ball seemed to show a general lack of focus, and the Celtics pounced. Boston had eight first-half steals and turned Utah’s 12 turnovers into 21 points. On the other end, the Celtics generally took good care of the ball, with just a pair of first-half turnovers.

▪ Horford might be Boston’s most valuable player so far this season, and his first-half highlight reel just strengthened that case. Horford consistently looked to pull Utah’s big men out of the paint, where they are less comfortable, and drilled 3 of 6 first-half 3-pointers, one short of his season-high in attempts for an entire game. He went to halftime with 19 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal, and the Celtics needed all of that to stay within reach.

Advertisement

▪ Boston’s offensive struggles are glaring when Brown is out, and Schröder has mostly done well to fill the void. But sometimes he over-dribbles and his shot selection is a bit questionable. He was 4 of 12 in the first half and took a few contested ones when less cluttered options seemed just a pass away.

▪ Tatum was a bit passive on offense to start, and he missed all five of his first-half 3-point attempts. Maybe he was reluctant to challenge Rudy Gobert inside, but it was clear his approach shifted in the second quarter as Boston crafted its comeback. Tatum did well to get downhill and put pressure on Utah’s defense at the rim. He was 5 for 7 on two-pointers.

▪ Grant Williams started the third quarter in place of Robert Williams, likely to give Boston extra floor spacing against Gobert. The Celtics outscored the Jazz by 9 points in the first half while Grant Williams was on the floor, and they were outscored by 9 when Robert Williams played.

▪ Although the first half was often a bit sloppy at both ends, there was a steady stream of elite shot-making by both sides in the third quarter. During one stretch the Celtics connected on eight attempts in a row, as they clawed back and took their first lead of the game. Both of these teams have top defenses, and there did not appear to be any lack of effort on that end by either side. The offense was just clean and crisp. Through three quarters, Utah had connected on 55.9 percent of its 3-pointers.

Advertisement

▪ Romeo Langford injured his right ankle in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Aaron Nesmith, who has fallen out of the rotation recently, had a second-half stint in Langford’s place.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.