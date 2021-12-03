Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced Friday, eight games into Turgeon’s 11th season leading the men’s basketball program. Athletic Director Damon Evans named assistant coach Danny Manning the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Since taking over the program before the 2011-2012 season, Turgeon compiled a 226-116 record - including five NCAA tournament appearances, which all came in the past seven seasons - and was named the Big Ten coach of the year in 2015. Maryland won the Big Ten regular-season title in 2020 and was in position for a high seed in the NCAA tournament that year as well before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turgeon’s midseason resignation comes after the team started 5-3 and suffered back-to-back losses, including a defeat against Virginia Tech at home on Wednesday in what turned out to be his final game. Turgeon and the players left the court to scattered boos from the crowd at Xfinity Center.

BASKETBALL

Trail Blazers fire GM over workplace misconduct

The Portland Trail Blazers fired General Manager Neil Olshey after a month-long investigation into alleged workplace misconduct concluded that the longtime executive had violated the organization’s Code of Conduct. Last month, Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen launched an independent investigation into Olshey’s workplace demeanor and the organization’s handling of the 2020 death of a video assistant, among other topics. Joe Cronin, the Blazers’ director of player personnel and salary cap guru, has been promoted to interim general manager while the team conducts a search for Olshey’s replacement ... No. 5 UCLA’s game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program. The game won’t be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins. That’s because of the league’s rule for games impacted by COVID-19, which says that if two schools can’t agree on a date to reschedule, then the team dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will forfeit the game. Although the teams’ conference records will reflect the forfeit, it won’t be included by the NCAA in their overall records ... Wesley Matthews is back with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks signed the swingman , bringing him back after he spent the 2019-20 season with them.

Notre Dame promotes Marcus Freeman to head coach

Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish. Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff. In a statement, Freeman said he was “eternally grateful” to both Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick (athletic director) for the opportunity

GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau takes lead at Hero World

This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world. One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at their made-for-TV match, DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn at Albany and overcame a late double bogey from a wild drive for an 8-under 64. That was good for a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge. Morikawa, newly engaged and not one for petty battles, made a strong move on the back nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence until falling victim to the tough 18th, playing into a strong breeze. His bogey led to a 66, but he was right where he needed to be.

USGA adds national championship for disabled

The US Golf Association is providing a national championship for players with disabilities that will start next year on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst. The US Adaptive Open Championship is the 15th national tournament for the USGA, open to men and women, professionals and amateurs, with physical, sensory, or intellectual impairment. The USGA said it will announce later such details as how to comprise the 96-player field and other format and competition criteria. It will be a 54-hole event, and players will be required to have a “World Ranking for Golfers with Disabilities” pass (WR4GD) and an authorized handicap index, golf’s method of rating players based on their skill level. Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina will host the championship in 2022 and 2023. The 2022 dates are July 20-22, and the application process is expected to start in February.

TENNIS

Croatia advances to Davis Cup Final

In a showdown between the world’s best player and doubles pair, Croatia’s top-ranked twosome beat a Serbia led by Novak Djokovic to send their country into the Davis Cup final. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles to win the semifinal for Croatia 2-1. Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup come Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between Russia and Germany.

MISCELLANY

Sofia Goggia wins downhill in women’s World Cup

Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy won the first downhill race of the women’s World Cup season by a whopping margin of nearly 1 1/2 seconds, with Breezy Johnson second and her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin back in 26th ... Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom was cleared for contact for the first time all season. Backstrom, who has spent the season on long-term injured reserve as he rehabbed his injured hip, was a full participant at Washington’s practice and went through all of the contact drills ... Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an artificial disk replacement in his neck ... Portuguese soccer clubs Sporting Lisbon and Porto were threatened with a one-season ban from the Champions League and other European competitions if they fail to pay outstanding debts within two months.



