Paul Bregoli, who also serves on the Quincy School Committee, agreed to be placed on leave from coaching while a school board law firm investigates the complaints, which include allegations he promised playing time and captainships, Quincy School Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said Friday.

Just as the winter sports season begins, the varsity girls’ basketball coach at North Quincy High School has been placed on administrative leave after complaints that he had unprofessional conversations before tryouts with prospective players.

“Because he’s also a member of the school committee, I decided to recuse myself and give it to our legal counsel to investigate rather than take a position on it,” Mulvey said.

Mulvey said Bregoli has “a hundred percent” denied the allegations. The Globe’s attempts to reach Bregoli Friday were unsuccessful.

“Out of fairness to him, we did get calls from parents supporting him,” Mulvey said.

Mulvey estimated there is a “50-50″ split between parents complaining about Bregoli and those supporting him. Mulvey said he requested an expedited investigation, which he expected to start as soon as Friday and involve interviews with Bregoli and players.

Bregoli, 73, a retired Quincy public school teacher and counselor, began coaching the girls at North Quincy in 2016. He was first elected to the school committee in 2012 and is currently serving his third four-year term, which ends in 2023.

Given the possible appearance of a conflict with Bregoli coaching in a school system he was elected to govern, the Quincy City Council needed to weigh the ethics of the dual role and approve it in 2016 before he was hired to coach the team. Bregoli agreed not to be paid for the coaching job.

Because Quincy has an open enrollment policy for its two high schools, Quincy and North Quincy, student-athletes may base their school choices in part on the quality of sports programs and coaching. Tryouts were still under way Friday.

Bregoli, in five years coaching North Quincy, has a record of 32-68. After four straight losing seasons, the Raiders went 8-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and they have a promising future with the return of Orlagh Gormley, who as a freshman last year averaged 20 points a game and established herself as one of the state’s top prospects.

Quincy High School, meanwhile, has gone 48-47 over the last five years.

Bregoli’s assistant coach at North Quincy, Matt Ramponi, has replaced him during the investigation. Mulvey said three volunteers are also assisting.

Bregoli previously coached the North Quincy girls’ and boys’ soccer teams for many years, as well as the girls’ basketball team before taking over again in 2016.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.