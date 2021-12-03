“This was one that a few days ago I would not have thought would have been on our radar,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged.

The deal arrived with little advance warning, even for the parties to the deals themselves.

This wasn’t just an 11th hour deal. The Red Sox’ trade sending Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton was announced on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. – the 12th hour! – just in advance of the start of a lockout of players and corresponding transaction freeze by MLB owners.

Talks started on Monday, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters, and accelerated in advance of the midnight lockout. The rapid pace of talks might have been helped by a front office change involving the two teams.

This week, Mike Groopman – who’d spent four years in the Brewers front office as a director of international scouting and then a vice president of international scouting and player personnel – officially joined the Red Sox as an assistant general manager. He joins Eddie Romero and Raquel Ferreira as assistant GMs under Bloom and GM Brian O’Halloran.

The relocation of Groopman from Milwaukee to Boston wasn’t lost on some members of the industry as a potential contributing factor in a deal that came together quickly. He obviously had valuable familiarity with Binelas and Hamilton, the prospects whom the Sox acquired, and with the Brewers’ need for a power-hitting righthanded hitter. That familiarity certainly would have been helpful in allowing the sides to work through a buzzer-beating deal.

While Groopman, a Brookline native, will be involved in conversations about a wide array of issues as part of the senior leadership team of the Red Sox front office, he’s expected to provide oversight for the team’s analytics department.

Groopman, after internships with the Reds, Mets, and MLB, joined the Royals and helped create their analytics department. Those in Kansas City credited him with not just helping to build the department from scratch but also with being an excellent bridge-builder between the team’s analytics and other departments (scouting, player personnel).

One former colleague described him as being “at the head of the class” in terms of being able to blend the perspectives of scouting, player development, and analytics. For instance, he played a considerable role in getting the Royals to become one of the first teams to install TrackMan in all of their minor league facilities, and he also got data from TrackMan to be incorporated into scouting/player evaluations as well as player development.

