The Sailors (11-2) won their second Super Bowl, and first since 2018.

In the rematch Friday at Gillette Stadium in the Division 4 Super Bowl, Andrew Bossey scored from 10 yards with 27 seconds left and Keegan Sullivan spun his way into the end zone to solidify a thrilling 14-13 victory.

FOXBOROUGH — In a thrilling Week 2 meeting between Scituate and Duxbury, the Sailors went for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining and came up short.

The Dragons (10-2) built a 10-0 lead through one quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Matt Festa (14-for-29 passing, 184 yards, 1 TD; and 16 carries for 66 yards) to Chris Walsh with 8:28 remaining and 33-yard field goal from Dennen Sullivan with 54 seconds left.

Advertisement

The Sailors scored just over a minute into the second, when Sullivan deliveredon fourth and goal from the 1. Duxbury sophomore Finn Carley blocked the extra point.

Both sides had more chances, but nothing materialized late in the half. Brendan Bonner came up with a key stop for the Dragons on fourth and goal, denying Sullivan at the 1-yard-line. Duxbury then marched downfield and got to the 1, but an illegal shift led to a missed field goal and kept Duxbury’s lead at 10-6 at the half.

After a scoreless, punt-heavy third quarter, Mike Graham Sullivan intercepted passes for the Dragons early in the fourth. Nothing materialized, but Bonner’s pick with 4:24 left set up a 25-yard Sullivan field goal with 2:03 remaining to make it 13-6.

The Sailors then pieced together the drive of a lifetime.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.