It was two days before Thanksgiving, mere hours before his newest opera, “Eurydice,” was to premiere at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, and composer Matthew Aucoin was having an out-of-body experience: The work he’d so carefully nursed into existence all those years was about to strut forth upon one of opera’s biggest stages.

There was nothing to do but wait.

Now, as stage techs busied themselves with last-minute adjustments, Aucoin hunkered down in the Met’s cafeteria, feeling eerily calm as he waited for curtain time.

“For a composer, the most real part of the process is the part where you’re alone with the blank page,” he said by phone from the Met. “It feels odd to say that, but for me, the act of engaging with putting notes on the page feels every bit as sensual and real as a performance — sometimes more.”

Even so, he said, “I’m sure it’ll hit me like a tidal wave when I see the people lining up outside.”

Overwhelming it was: Aucoin was moved by the audience’s warmth, its willingness to laugh at the opera’s lighter moments, its collective gasp at the heroine’s calamitous fate.

“I have no idea what I was feeling,” said Aucoin, who watched the opening night performance unfurl from a box seat. “I almost tricked myself into thinking it was another run through, you know: I’ll have little notes for this person, little notes for that person. But of course, afterwards, you realize, oh, that was a real thing.”

At 31, Aucoin has emerged in recent years as one of the country’s most sought-after composers. He is also, it would seem, tireless: In addition to the Met’s staging of “Eurydice,” the Boston Modern Orchestra Project released a two-CD set of his music in early November, and his first book, a passionate meditation on opera titled “The Impossible Art,” goes on sale next week.

“He’s absolutely extraordinary,” said Met general manager Peter Gelb, who called “Eurydice” “truly a work of genius.”

It’s also a work with an unlikely genesis that includes backpacking, psychedelics, and a regenerative trip to New Mexico following the premiere of Aucoin’s first professionally produced opera, “Crossing,” in 2015.

“I had to step away from the music world for a second to regain my bearings,” Aucoin, who splits his time between Vermont and New York, said via e-mail. He added that while the backpacking trip in New Mexico didn’t “directly” lead to the opera, by “the time I returned to New York, I was sufficiently refreshed to turn my mind to what became ‘Eurydice.’”

The opera began to take its true form later that fall, when Aucoin e-mailed playwright Sarah Ruhl with a deceptively simple question: Would Ruhl, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient, perhaps like to collaborate on an opera about the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice? The pair settled instead on an adaptation of Ruhl’s 2003 play “Eurydice,” which rather than imagining the tale primarily through Orpheus’s underworld descent to save her, focuses instead on the trials of Eurydice.

Their collaboration, which unspooled via phone, e-mail, and in-person meetings, was “joyful,” said Ruhl, a first-time librettist.

“I would often call him and he’d be in a field somewhere in Vermont,” she recalled, adding Aucoin would frequently ask questions about specific scenes. “I would clarify, and then he would run off and write something glorious.”

The resulting work, which Aucoin conducted at its world premiere at Los Angeles Opera in February 2020, retains some familiar elements of the myth, including Orpheus’s failed rescue effort. But here, Eurydice is front and center — a lover of books and language who is uncertain of her fiancé, the gifted musician who’s so often lost in music. Events unfold differently, new elements are introduced, and the lovers’ tale is embedded in a larger narrative.

Barry Banks as Hades and Erin Morley as Eurydice, with Ronnita Miller, Stacey Tappan, and Chad Shelton as the chorus of stones in Matthew Aucoin and Sarah Ruhl's "Eurydice," which premiered at the Met just before Thanksgiving. Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera

“The core of the piece is not the Orpheus and Eurydice myth at all,” said Aucoin. “It’s a totally different story. It’s a meditation on memory and loss, and what you can and can’t take with you out of this life.”

Ruhl added that setting her play to music yielded fresh insights into the work and “how music opens the heart in a way that words can, but also can’t.”

“I took a beginner’s mind approach,” said Ruhl, 47, who looked to Aucoin as her operatic “guide.” “I felt like I was sort of staring back at a younger male musician version of myself, so it was wonderful.”

The opera, which runs nearly three hours with intermission, has been hailed by numerous outlets, including The Washington Post, which called it an “arresting tour de force from a composer clearly hitting his stride.” Others have been more critical: Writing in The New York Times, Zachary Woolfe called Aucoin’s score “wearying,” complaining that it swamps “the story, rather than guiding and being guided by it.”

The work, which runs through Dec. 16 in New York, also livestreams in theaters across the country Saturday via the opera house’s series, The Met: Live in HD. (Some theaters will screen it again on Dec. 8.)

Opening night had ultimately been “too much to process” for Aucoin, who said a subsequent matinee had “an amazing sense that everyone had taken a deep breath and relaxed into the piece.”

“The singers were on fire; you could sense the opera’s macro-shape,” Aucoin wrote via e-mail. “I always find it helpful to remember that opening night is exactly that: an opening.”

A native of Medfield (and the son of Globe theater critic Don Aucoin), he got to know the art form by immersing himself in recordings and scores from the local public library.

Aucoin majored in English at Harvard, where he once conducted Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” — a fateful performance that led to his becoming the Met’s youngest assistant conductor in 2012. Three years later, the American Repertory Theater premiered “Crossing,” and in 2018 he was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant. He’s also an accomplished pianist, who, in addition to having been LA Opera’s first artist-in-residence, cofounded the American Modern Opera Company, or AMOC.

But the pandemic upended Aucoin’s artistic life, as he watched his performance calendar evaporate. He tried to work on projects for a while, though with no way to perform or even workshop new compositions, it all felt futile.

Holed up in Vermont, he undertook a very different project, a book about opera itself: its outsize ambitions; its fallible, human dimensions; and what composers and listeners alike can learn from its achievements and failures. The work would include case studies — “Eurydice” among them — as Aucoin reconsidered opera’s fundamentals as a practitioner, critic, and lover of the art form.

“The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera” blends essay, memoir, and sharply affectionate criticism of the art form Aucoin calls “another planet.” So far, the book has garnered good press, with one critic describing Aucoin as “an amiable and knowledgeable field guide” who “knows the score, inside and out.”

Aucoin's book about opera will be published Dec. 7. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Explaining the title, Aucoin described the operatic ideal, most closely associated with Richard Wagner, that opera can harness all the other arts (music, drama, dance, visuals) to create “this almost orgasmic total experience,” as Aucoin put it.

“It’s just the most absurd endeavor to try and treat all these things as one kind of substance we call opera,” he said. “What’s moving for me is that it almost never comes together the way you hope it would.

“I can suspend my disbelief when I watch movies so much more easily than I can with my own art form of opera,” he continued. “But for me, that’s kind of where the magic begins.”

Meanwhile, “Orphic Moments,” the two-CD collaboration between the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and AMOC, offers a prismatic view of his work to date, or, as Aucoin puts it, “what I was up to throughout my 20s.”

Gil Rose, who as BMOP’s artistic director has known Aucoin since his Harvard days, called the composer’s work “lustrous,” adding that he listened to it repeatedly while working on “Orphic Moments.”

“With some composers, you find out the third time you listen to it that you’ve figured it out — you’ve made all the connections,” said Rose, who added that with ”better composers, the secrets keep revealing themselves.”

“With Matt’s music,” he said, “I always hear a new thing.”

In the meantime, Gelb said the Met is in discussions with Aucoin about commissioning another opera.

“He’s proven with ‘Eurydice’ that he’s one of the greatest composing talents of this generation or of any generation,” said Gelb.

Such praise can be a distraction for Aucoin, who was deemed perhaps “the most promising operatic talent in a generation” when he was just 25.

“I try to tune it out. . . . In spite of the youth fetish that’s so pervasive in classical music, most composers really hit their stride in their 30s or 40s,” he said. “I think my deepest work is ahead of me.”

