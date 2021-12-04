Authorities are investigating after a body was found by hunters in Pittsfield State Forest around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.
Pittsfield fire and paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead shortly after they arrived, prosecutors said in a statement.
The body was taken by the state medical examiner’s office, O and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation.
