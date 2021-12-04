Berkshire County: Notables included a cackling goose at Ashley Falls, 150 snow geese migrating over Pittsfield, four long-tailed ducks, a white-winged scoter and four red-necked grebes at Lake Onota in Pittsfield, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, a dickcissel in Williamstown, and a painted bunting at a feeder in Sheffield.

Despite winter looming, several rare and out-of-season birds are still present in Massachusetts. These include two greater white-fronted geese in Concord and another in Rochester, a wood stork in Fairhaven, an Arctic tern in Provincetown, a rufous hummingbird in Brookline, a Bell’s vireo in Eastham, a yellow-throated warbler in Ipswich, and painted buntings in Ipswich and Sheffield. With the Christmas Bird Count season starting on Dec. 14, let’s hope that some of these rarities survive to be tallied during that time period.

Bristol County: The highlights included a wood stork observed in flight over Egypt Lane in Fairhhavenwhere a clapper rail was also noted, a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill Preserve in Acushnet, and a great egret at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: This week, seasonally rare or unusual species reported include an Arctic tern at Race Point in Provincetown and a common tern in Hyannis, an osprey at Fort Hill in Eastham, a willet in Yarmouth, two marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, and the continued presence of a Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Essex County: There was a little blue heron at the Ross Field Mill Pond in Gloucester, four white-rumped sandpipers and a Western kingbird at Plum Island, an Iceland gull at Niles Pond in Gloucester, and a yellow-throated warbler at 16 Meadowview Lane in Ipswich.

Hampden County: There were five Northern shovelers at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: Among reports were three cackling geese at the UMass campus in Amherst, and singles in Hadley and Huntington. Red-throated loons were seen at the Windsor Dam at Quabbin Reservoir and at Norwich Lake in Huntington. In Easthampton, two black vultureswere tallied.

Martha’s Vineyard: A lark sparrow was spotted at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: The area was graced by the presence of two greater white-fronted geese at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, a cackling goose at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a yellow-breasted chat at the Baxter Riverfront Park in Somerville, and the continued presence of a European goldfinch at the Lexington Community Farm.

Nantucket: Among reports were a red-headed woodpecker, a common raven, and a painted bunting that was visiting a feeder.

Norfolk County: A hardy rufous hummingbird continued to be seen at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline.

Plymouth County: Notables included a greater white-fronted goose on Vaughn Hill Road in Rochester, and single cackling geese in Rochester, Chiltonville, and at Howland Pond in Plymouth. Observers spotted a pomarine jaeger at Manomet Point, a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Duxbury, a late prairie warbler in Scituate, and single lark sparrows at the Cumberland Farms Fields in Halifax and also in Wareham.

Suffolk County: Unusual sightings included two redheads and a lesser black-backed gull at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, an osprey at the Arnold Arboretum, a great egret at Belle Isle in East Boston, and yellow-breasted chats in the Boston Fenway Victory Garden and at Millennium Park in West Roxbury where a clay-colored sparrow was also observed.

Worcester County: Luminaries included a redhead at Coachlace Pond in Clinton, a red-throated loon on the Wachusett Reservoir in Boylston, five black vultures in Blackstone, and a sandhill crane at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.