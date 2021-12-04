He has a good sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh. In his downtime, Dhamanjie enjoys watching cartoons featuring his favorite superheroes and playing with his Lego sets.

Legally free for adoption, Dhamanjie is in need of a permanent and loving home where he could gradually transition. He will do well in a single or two-parent family that can give him a lot of attention, structure, and consistency.

Dhamanjie visits with his siblings a few times per year, and this should continue once a placement is identified.

WHO CAN ADOPT?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org . The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.