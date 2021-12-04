The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control have determined the new mutation of the coronavirus a “variant of concern” and the variant has already been reported in about two dozen countries earlier this week.

The woman’s case appears to be one of a “mild disease” and she did not require hospitalization, according to the statement. The woman is fully vaccinated, the statement said.

The first Massachusetts case of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant was detected in a Middlesex County woman in her 20s who had traveled out of state, the Department of Public Health reported Saturday afternoon.

Scientists have been concerned about the unusual number of mutations in the Omicron variant, and have been working to discover how those mutations have changed the virus.

Scientists are still working to determine how Omicron’s transmissibility and disease severity compares with the predominant Delta variant, the statement said. Delta accounts for nearly 100 percent of US cases and continues to cause illnesses and deaths at a high rate.

“There is some limited evidence that Omicron could be more transmissible than other COVID-19 virus variants, including Delta,” said the statement, which also noted that the variant is being monitored closely by public health authorities around the world.

The WHO has said it is looking into what its impact is on “existing countermeasures” such as vaccines, though information is limited.

The Massachusetts case was identified through genetic sequencing performed at New England Biolabs, the statement said.

In the state public health department statement, officials said all three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the US have shown to be “highly protective” against severe disease resulting in hospitalization or death from the known variants.

The vaccine remains the single best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community from the virus, the statement said.

There are more than 1,000 locations across the state where people can get a free vaccine or booster shot, with no identification or insurance needed, the statement said.

A list of locations is available at vaxfinder.mass.gov.

State officials said that people can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested and staying home if they are sick, following masking requirements, and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer. People should also tell close contacts if they test positive for COVID-19 so they can take appropriate steps, the statement said.

More information is available at www.mass.gov/covidvaccine.

